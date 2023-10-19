Aces Celebrated by Fans for Beating Liberty in WNBA Finals to Win 2nd Straight Title

Aces Celebrated by Fans for Beating Liberty in WNBA Finals to Win 2nd Straight TitleOctober 19, 2023
History made.
The Las Vegas Aces continued to lay their claim as the best team of their generation Wednesday night as they claimed their second-consecutive title over the New York Liberty in a 70-69 victory in Game 4.
They became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back championships, a feat last accomplished by the 2001-2002 Los Angeles Sparks.
What was perhaps most impressive was that the Aces managed to pull out the win in a grit-and-grind game while being far from 100 percent healthy. Already missing Candace Parker, Vegas was also without starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes.
The closeout game came down to the final seconds as Courtney Vandersloot missed what would have been the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, clinching the chip for the Aces.
A'ja Wilson was once again magnificent, dropping a game-high 24 points to go along with 16 rebounds, one steal and one block. She dominated the head-to-head matchup with freshly crowned league MVP Breanna Stewart, who was 3-of-17 from the floor.
Wilson came out with her first WNBA Finals MVP trophy. She has solidified her standing as the best player in the game.
What's scary is that Wednesday night may just be the birth of the dynasty for Vegas, who are looking primed for a three-peat should its roster come back completely healthy.
Fans were singing the Aces' praises following the monumental win.
Tashan Reed @tashanreed
A'ja Wilson will be the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP and cement herself as the best player alive. Becky Hammon is the best coach there is. Mark Davis gets his second ring as owner. Without Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Kia Stokes in the closeout game, the Aces get it done. <a href="https://t.co/kU1fk2onuK">https://t.co/kU1fk2onuK</a>
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Aces are the 3rd team to win consecutive WNBA titles, joining Comets (1997-2000) and Sparks (2001-02).<br><br>A'ja Wilson's 3rd career playoff game with 20 points and 15 rebounds (a WNBA record) is the first in a title-clinching win. <a href="https://t.co/JtTWvhMag9">pic.twitter.com/JtTWvhMag9</a>
B. Terrell @itsBTerrell
CANCEL THEM MF FLIGHTS!!! CANCEL THEM MF FLIGHTS!!! <br>CANCEL THEM MF FLIGHTS!!! <br><br>Y'all ain't coming to VEGAS!! 🔥<br><br>The Las Vegas Aces are BACK TO MF BACK <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> Champs!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/FVTPe5PzpR">pic.twitter.com/FVTPe5PzpR</a>
Now comes a well-deserved offseason for Wilson and the crew.
But knowing them, it's going to be a long night of celebrations and dancing for the most fun squad in the league.