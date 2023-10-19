X

WNBA

    Aces Celebrated by Fans for Beating Liberty in WNBA Finals to Win 2nd Straight Title

    Francisco RosaOctober 19, 2023

    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    History made.

    The Las Vegas Aces continued to lay their claim as the best team of their generation Wednesday night as they claimed their second-consecutive title over the New York Liberty in a 70-69 victory in Game 4.

    They became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back championships, a feat last accomplished by the 2001-2002 Los Angeles Sparks.

    What was perhaps most impressive was that the Aces managed to pull out the win in a grit-and-grind game while being far from 100 percent healthy. Already missing Candace Parker, Vegas was also without starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes.

    The closeout game came down to the final seconds as Courtney Vandersloot missed what would have been the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, clinching the chip for the Aces.

    A'ja Wilson was once again magnificent, dropping a game-high 24 points to go along with 16 rebounds, one steal and one block. She dominated the head-to-head matchup with freshly crowned league MVP Breanna Stewart, who was 3-of-17 from the floor.

    Wilson came out with her first WNBA Finals MVP trophy. She has solidified her standing as the best player in the game.

    What's scary is that Wednesday night may just be the birth of the dynasty for Vegas, who are looking primed for a three-peat should its roster come back completely healthy.

    Fans were singing the Aces' praises following the monumental win.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    FIRST TIME IN 21 YEARS A WNBA TEAM GOES BACK TO BACK.<br><br>WOW. <a href="https://t.co/aUucssnrLG">pic.twitter.com/aUucssnrLG</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    VEGAS TURN UP, THE ACES ARE WNBA CHAMPS AGAIN‼️ <a href="https://t.co/oUFrOLYmBM">pic.twitter.com/oUFrOLYmBM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BACK 2 BACK.<br><br>THE LAS VEGAS ACES ARE CHAMPIONS AGAIN 🍾 <a href="https://t.co/f0BzkvAESx">pic.twitter.com/f0BzkvAESx</a>

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    A'ja Wilson will be the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP and cement herself as the best player alive. Becky Hammon is the best coach there is. Mark Davis gets his second ring as owner. Without Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Kia Stokes in the closeout game, the Aces get it done. <a href="https://t.co/kU1fk2onuK">https://t.co/kU1fk2onuK</a>

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    a'ja wilson and the las vegas aces run the wnba

    Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 @darcangel21

    Wow. Just wow.<br><br>What a way for the Aces to cap off their season. Winning back-to-back titles away from home, with a banged-up, shortened roster. <br><br>This team has so much toughness and talent.

    Las Vegas Locally 🌴 @LasVegasLocally

    The Las Vegas Aces are world champions... AGAIN 🔥

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Aces are the 3rd team to win consecutive WNBA titles, joining Comets (1997-2000) and Sparks (2001-02).<br><br>A'ja Wilson's 3rd career playoff game with 20 points and 15 rebounds (a WNBA record) is the first in a title-clinching win. <a href="https://t.co/JtTWvhMag9">pic.twitter.com/JtTWvhMag9</a>

    Renee Montgomery @ReneeMontgomery

    BYKE TO BYKE!!! Unreal grittty performance by the Aces... AS GOOD AS ADVERTISED <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAChampions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAChampions</a>

    Coach Yo @YolettMcCuin

    Lastly: A'ja Wilson is the best player in the W right now! Period! DONT want to hear it! Just get her the shoe! Pre orders! Bravo Aces! Bravo! Bravo!

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    Congratulations to the Aces. What a game. What a win. What a championship x 2.

    SLAM @SLAMonline

    WE GOIN' BACK TO BACK!! 🏆<br><br>The Las Vegas Aces are your 2023 WNBA Champions. <a href="https://t.co/fazNN0faoO">https://t.co/fazNN0faoO</a> <a href="https://t.co/6lEfGjPsk5">pic.twitter.com/6lEfGjPsk5</a>

    B. Terrell @itsBTerrell

    CANCEL THEM MF FLIGHTS!!! CANCEL THEM MF FLIGHTS!!! <br>CANCEL THEM MF FLIGHTS!!! <br><br>Y'all ain't coming to VEGAS!! 🔥<br><br>The Las Vegas Aces are BACK TO MF BACK <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> Champs!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/FVTPe5PzpR">pic.twitter.com/FVTPe5PzpR</a>

    Now comes a well-deserved offseason for Wilson and the crew.

    But knowing them, it's going to be a long night of celebrations and dancing for the most fun squad in the league.