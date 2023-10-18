Kansas' Bill Self: Hunter Dickinson the 'Best Offensive Big Man' I've Ever Coached

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two decades into his career as the head basketball coach at the University of Kansas, Bill Self has had an opportunity to coach a number of elite-level players, including several lottery picks.

However, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer believes that Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson may be among the best of the bunch, telling ESPN's Myron Medcalf that the seven-footer is "the best offensive big man I've ever had."

Dickinson, 22, is joining the Jayhawks after spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career in Ann Arbor, where he quickly became one of the Wolverines' best players. He was twice named a First-Team All-Big 10 selection and also made the All-Defensive team in 2022.

During his final season with Michigan, he averaged 18.5 points per game to go along with nine rebounds on a career-high 42.1 percent shooting from three-point range.

Despite all those accolades, Self's statement still comes as a bit of a shock considering that he coached reigning NBA MVP and former No. 3 overall pick Joel Embiid during the 2013-14 season.

In his lone season with the Jayhawks, Embiid averaged 11.2 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game. He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Second-team All-Big 12.

Unfortunately, a stress fracture in his back cut his lone collegiate season short and Embiid wasn't able to play in the Big 12 or NCAA Tournament.