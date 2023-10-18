Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Says He Intends to Play for Canada at 2024 Paris Olympics

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Add Andrew Wiggins to the growing list of high-profile NBA players who are committing to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Golden State Warriors forward told Mark Medina of Sportskeeda he plans to play for Canada next summer in Paris.

"Yeah, I would love to," Wiggins said.

Wiggins has largely eschewed international play in the past. He participated in the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship following his rookie season but then sat out the 2016 Summer Olympics and 2019 FIBA World Cup. While he returned to play in the 2020 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Wiggins did not play in the 2021 Summer Olympics and sat out this year's World Cup as he recovered from a rib injury.

"This year was tough because I ended the season with a broken rib," Wiggins said. But the goal next year is to be with them in Paris. It was tough. But they did a great job there. They qualified, and that was something we hadn't done in a long time. All of the guys competed hard, led by Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], Dillon [Brooks] and RJ [Barrett]. It was great for those guys."

Canada earned a bronze medal at the World Cup, defeating the United States in the third-place game.

The Paris Games are expected to be a star-studded affair, with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant already expressing interest in playing for the United States. Nikola Jokić is set to play for Serbia, and Canada will be led by a group that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wiggins.