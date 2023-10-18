AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 18

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Dynamite on October 18.

After putting on a few stellar performances, Kyle Fletcher issued a challenge to Kenny Omega for a match on this week's show.

We also heard from Adam Copeland regarding his growing feud with Christian Cage and his allies, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

Speaking of Wayne, Jim Ross sat down with the 18-year-old newcomer and his mother to discuss his actions in recent weeks.