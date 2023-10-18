Video: Patrick Beverley Slams Ben Simmons for Trash Talking 76ers Rookie in Preseason

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley thinks Ben Simmons was trash-talking the wrong member of the Philadelphia 76ers during Monday's preseason game.

Beverley was ejected from the game against the Brooklyn Nets after getting into it with the LSU product, but he explained on the Pat Bev Pod that he did not appreciate Simmons going after rookie Filip Petrušev.

"When it comes to basketball, I don't have a problem with Ben Simmons," he said. "… He was chirping at one of our rookies. Like c'mon. Filip with an F, you know what I'm saying? You chirping at that guy. You foul him hard as f--k. I'm talking to you all game, you ain't nothing. Tobias cooking your ass, you really ain't say nothing."

Beverley also said Simmons' "swag be too high."

The ejection didn't prevent the 76ers from coming away with a 127-119 victory. Simmons' eight turnovers certainly helped Philadelphia's cause, although he impacted the game in other ways with eight points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.