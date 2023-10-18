76ers' Joel Embiid on James Harden's Absence: 'Maybe He Has Something to Do'October 18, 2023
Joel Embiid responded to James Harden's absence at the Philadelphia 76ers practice on Monday, though he didn't have much insight as to what his unhappy teammate might be doing in lieu of joining the team.
"I don't know. Maybe he has something to do," Embiid told reporters. "I'm not sure."
Multiple reports have noted that Harden hasn't been with the Sixers since Sunday:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday.
Since opting into his $35.6 million player option, Harden has been attempting to force a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Such a deal doesn't appear particularly close to happening, and Harden's no-show at Wednesday's practice reportedly wasn't anticipated by the Sixers:
ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that the Sixers reserve the right to fine Harden $389,082 for any preseason or regular season games he misses without the team's approval, falling under the purview of a "failure to render services."
They also hold the right to fine him $2,500 per practice missed.
The presumption is that Harden's no-show on Wednesday is part of his strategy to end up on the Clippers. He's no rookie in that regard, having previously forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn.
But Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey hasn't been inclined to take a bad deal in such stand-offs throughout his career, letting the showdown with Ben Simmons fester well into the 2021-22 season before trading him for Harden.
And the Clippers, by all accounts, have shown little inclination to bid against themselves and make their best potential trade assets available in a potential deal. Hence the current stalemate, which has spanned several months.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Being told by one source tonight that with Clippers still unwilling to include Terance Mann or additional draft capital during talks with Philadelphia in recent days, it's increasingly likely James Harden will be on the Sixers' roster to start the season next Thursday vs. Bucks. <a href="https://t.co/GnP47kg9BR">https://t.co/GnP47kg9BR</a>
It has left the Sixers in a weird state of limbo heading into the 2023-24 season, as one of their key players may or may not play, and if he does, may or may not offer a full effort for however long he remains in Philadelphia.
Not ideal for a defending MVP like Embiid, firmly in his prime years and seeking to maximize his potential championship window. Such is the melodrama the Sixers find themselves cast in yet again this season, with no end currently in sight.