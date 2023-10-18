76ers' Joel Embiid on James Harden's Absence: 'Maybe He Has Something to Do'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Joel Embiid responded to James Harden's absence at the Philadelphia 76ers practice on Monday, though he didn't have much insight as to what his unhappy teammate might be doing in lieu of joining the team.

"I don't know. Maybe he has something to do," Embiid told reporters. "I'm not sure."

Multiple reports have noted that Harden hasn't been with the Sixers since Sunday:

Since opting into his $35.6 million player option, Harden has been attempting to force a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Such a deal doesn't appear particularly close to happening, and Harden's no-show at Wednesday's practice reportedly wasn't anticipated by the Sixers:

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that the Sixers reserve the right to fine Harden $389,082 for any preseason or regular season games he misses without the team's approval, falling under the purview of a "failure to render services."

They also hold the right to fine him $2,500 per practice missed.

The presumption is that Harden's no-show on Wednesday is part of his strategy to end up on the Clippers. He's no rookie in that regard, having previously forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn.

But Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey hasn't been inclined to take a bad deal in such stand-offs throughout his career, letting the showdown with Ben Simmons fester well into the 2021-22 season before trading him for Harden.

And the Clippers, by all accounts, have shown little inclination to bid against themselves and make their best potential trade assets available in a potential deal. Hence the current stalemate, which has spanned several months.

It has left the Sixers in a weird state of limbo heading into the 2023-24 season, as one of their key players may or may not play, and if he does, may or may not offer a full effort for however long he remains in Philadelphia.