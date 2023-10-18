X

NBA

    76ers' Joel Embiid on James Harden's Absence: 'Maybe He Has Something to Do'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: James Harden #1 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid responded to James Harden's absence at the Philadelphia 76ers practice on Monday, though he didn't have much insight as to what his unhappy teammate might be doing in lieu of joining the team.

    "I don't know. Maybe he has something to do," Embiid told reporters. "I'm not sure."

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Joel Embiid, who goes on to say team had a good practice, on James Harden's absence: "Maybe he had something to do" <a href="https://t.co/FelUC0oqpf">pic.twitter.com/FelUC0oqpf</a>

    Multiple reports have noted that Harden hasn't been with the Sixers since Sunday:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday.

    Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

    Just as he was during the Sixers' media day, James Harden is in Houston, instead of Philadelphia, for this morning's team practice, according to league sources. <a href="https://t.co/4vSCJEQwjg">https://t.co/4vSCJEQwjg</a>

    Since opting into his $35.6 million player option, Harden has been attempting to force a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Such a deal doesn't appear particularly close to happening, and Harden's no-show at Wednesday's practice reportedly wasn't anticipated by the Sixers:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Teams have talked in recent days but a sizable gap remains in 76ers and Clippers negotiations on a James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. There's been little movement for months on a deal.

    Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

    Harden remains frustrated at the lack of progress towards a trade to the Clippers, sources close to him tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/ikpKaIiLze">https://t.co/ikpKaIiLze</a>

    Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

    The Sixers plan to give Harden the chance to explain this "unexcused absence" before deciding how to handle any punishment, sources said.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    I was on the phone with somebody a half hour ago who said that if Harden was sticking to his word on playing Friday that today would be a big day for the "ramp up"<br><br>In other words, WELP <a href="https://t.co/3Uee2193y5">https://t.co/3Uee2193y5</a>

    ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that the Sixers reserve the right to fine Harden $389,082 for any preseason or regular season games he misses without the team's approval, falling under the purview of a "failure to render services."

    They also hold the right to fine him $2,500 per practice missed.

    The presumption is that Harden's no-show on Wednesday is part of his strategy to end up on the Clippers. He's no rookie in that regard, having previously forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    "This is only the beginning of what he plans to do here." 😲<a href="https://twitter.com/ramonashelburne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ramonashelburne</a> on James Harden not showing up to practice. <a href="https://t.co/8pPuMPAmS9">pic.twitter.com/8pPuMPAmS9</a>

    Mike O'Connor @MOConnor_NBA

    I still think that Harden will play and that he will go with the Houston plan — play extremely well for a few games to demonstrate value and then go into saboteur mode to force a trade

    But Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey hasn't been inclined to take a bad deal in such stand-offs throughout his career, letting the showdown with Ben Simmons fester well into the 2021-22 season before trading him for Harden.

    And the Clippers, by all accounts, have shown little inclination to bid against themselves and make their best potential trade assets available in a potential deal. Hence the current stalemate, which has spanned several months.

    Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

    Being told by one source tonight that with Clippers still unwilling to include Terance Mann or additional draft capital during talks with Philadelphia in recent days, it's increasingly likely James Harden will be on the Sixers' roster to start the season next Thursday vs. Bucks. <a href="https://t.co/GnP47kg9BR">https://t.co/GnP47kg9BR</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    I don't think James Harden no-showing changes anything as far as a trade to the Clippers (or anywhere else) goes.<br><br>I just can't see the Sixers being any more or less motivated to trade Harden than they already are.

    It has left the Sixers in a weird state of limbo heading into the 2023-24 season, as one of their key players may or may not play, and if he does, may or may not offer a full effort for however long he remains in Philadelphia.

    Not ideal for a defending MVP like Embiid, firmly in his prime years and seeking to maximize his potential championship window. Such is the melodrama the Sixers find themselves cast in yet again this season, with no end currently in sight.