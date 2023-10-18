Report: Former Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim to Join ESPN as Game and Studio Analyst

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim is reportedly joining ESPN as an analyst for the 2023-24 season.

Veteran college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reported Boeheim will work in the studio and as a game analyst this season. He is also joining Westwood One as a radio analyst during the NCAA tournament.

The Hall of Famer retired in March after 47 seasons as Syracuse's head coach. He led the Orange to 34 NCAA tournament appearances and five Finals Fours, winning the NCAA tournament in 2003.

Boeheim joining the media is noteworthy given his famously contentious relationship with reporters. In 2021, Boeheim verbally attacked reporter Matthew Gutierrez, saying he's "5-foot-2 and doesn't understand basketball."

Still, Boeheim's penchant for speaking his mind and his breadth of basketball knowledge could make him an interesting analyst. He sits behind only Mike Krzyzewski on the all-time men's basketball wins list and has deep connections elsewhere in the sport, with several current coaches coming from his tree.