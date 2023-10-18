NBA Scout Predicts Hornets' LaMelo Ball 'Is a Guy That Will Probably Flame out'

AP Photo/Erik Verduzco

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is viewed as one of the most skilled young players in the NBA, but not everyone feels that way.

A league scout told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that he thinks Ball "is a guy that will probably flame out." While Ball is talented, the scout believes he's more flash than substance:

"I just don't think he does enough all around. I actually don't think he's super dynamic offensively, I think he's just super dazzling. He's super dazzling. He's the dude with the best costume. He's just all the dazzle and he's not that dynamic. Can he shoot it really well from three? I don't know. Yeah, he's pretty good and crafty in the pick-and-roll, he's not strong at all, so he gets pushed around. He can't defend anyone. I don't see it. I don't see it, besides the cool passes."

Ball is entering his fourth season in the NBA after being drafted third overall by the Hornets in 2020. He was limited to 36 games last season due to a fractured ankle that required surgery, but he's started all three of Charlotte's preseason games so far and appears to be fully healthy for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 22-year-old averaged 23.3 points and 8.4 assists in his limited time on the court last season. His point and assist averages have improved every year he's been in the league so far.

Despite Ball's talent, the Hornets have not placed better than 10th in the Eastern Conference since he's been in the league. Charlotte will be looking to bounce back from a 27-55 finish to last season.