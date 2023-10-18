X

NBA

    NBA Considering East vs. West All-Star Format in 2024 Instead of Draft with Captains

    Erin WalshOctober 18, 2023

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA might return the All-Star Game to its original format.

    Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday during an appearance on ESPN that the league is considering going back to the typical East vs. West All-Star Game format, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

    If the league opts to switch formats, there would be no more player draft at All-Star Weekend.

    The Athletic's Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported in May that the league was considering going back to the Eastern versus Western conference in the All-Star Game. Changes to the current format "have been a topic of discussion at recent Board of Governor and general manager meetings," Charania and Vorkunov added

    "The NBA and NBPA agreed in recent months to have talks about increased competitiveness in the All-Star Game as part of a new collective bargaining agreement, sources said. Changes could come for the 2023-24 season," Charania and Vorkunov wrote.

    Before the 2018 season, the NBA's All-Star Game was between the Eastern and Western Conferences.

    Since then, the two teams have been selected by captains. The captains have been allowed to choose whichever players they want, regardless of conference.

    The 2023 All-Star Game was captained by Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James.

    The 2024 ASG will be played in Indianapolis in 2024, which will be the first time the city has hosted the event since 1985.