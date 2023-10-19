Power Ranking Bulls' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

1 of 5

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Central Division, where both the Bulls and the Pacers reside, could be a scary place this season. The Milwaukee Bucks are on everyone's short list of championship contenders, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to build off of their 51-win effort last season.



The last thing Chicago needs is another challenger rising to the surface. Indiana has ample opportunity to make that happen, though, with a talented young roster led by soaring star Tyrese Haliburton. While it's possible the Pacers aren't quite ready to rise yet, they did go 3-1 against the Bulls last season, so they may be closer to competitive than people think.

