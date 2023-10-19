Power Ranking Celtics' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

4 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Celtics and Heat have squared off in three of the last four Eastern Conference finals. Miami has won two of those series, including the most recent clash when Boston gave itself a chance to make history while climbing out of an 0-3 hole to tie it up 3-3, only to flat-line in a 19-point defeat in Game 7.



"We failed. I failed and we let the whole city down," Brown said afterward. "In spite of whatever circumstance we had this year we rose to the occasion. We got to this point and we came up short."