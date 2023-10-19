Power Ranking Lakers' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

4 of 5

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Lakers and Nuggets squared off in last season's conference finals and seemingly haven't stopped talking about each other ever since. So, yes, even though this will be L.A.'s first game of the season and it's not against a division foe, it still feels like the second-biggest game of the Lakers' season.



"There was just so much [trash talk] going on it was like, 'All right, we get it, y'all won,'" Davis said at media day. "But me and Bron had some conversations like, 'We can't wait [to play them again.]'"



As the old adage goes, if the Lakers want to be the best, they'll have to beat the best. And until someone proves otherwise, the Nuggets deserve to be called the NBA's best.

