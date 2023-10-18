Tyson Fury Talks WWE Return; Rumors on Bianca Belair and Triple H's Creative

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fury Talks Potential WWE Future

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has forayed into WWE in the past, and he mentioned the possibility of doing so again this week.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Fury acknowledged WWE could be an option for him after boxing, saying: "I've been doing this for 15 years, which is a long time. I know it won't last forever. And it's true, I've had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there."

Fury is a longtime pro wrestling fan who competed in his first and only WWE match back in 2019 when he beat Braun Strowman by count-out at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Fury has made a few sporadic appearances for WWE, including one last year at the Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales. At that show, Fury was ringside for the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, and he prevented Austin Theory from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract by knocking him out.

Presently, the 6'9" pugilist is focused on boxing, as he is scheduled to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a huge crossover bout on Oct. 28.

After that, the 33-0-1 Fury is lined up to fight a fellow heavyweight champion in 21-0 Oleksandr Usyk in a title unification bout.

If Fury wins both of those fights, there arguably won't be much left for him to accomplish in the heavyweight division, and that could conceivably make WWE a more attractive option for him.

Given WWE's penchant for bringing in star athletes from other sports and celebrities, it seems likely that the company would be interested in working with him again.

Belair Reportedly Nearing Return to WWE TV

Bianca Belair has been off WWE programming for the past two months, but her hiatus may be on the verge of coming to an end.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Belair's return is expected "very soon," and perhaps as early as this week's episode of SmackDown.

At SummerSlam in August, Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match to win the WWE Women's Championship, marking the third title triumph of her career, but the celebration was short-lived.

After the match, Iyo Sky ran down and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, pinning The EST to win the title.

A couple of weeks later, Belair teamed with Flair in a winning effort against Iyo and Bayley, but Damage CTRL attacked Bianca and injured her knee, which was WWE's way of writing her off TV.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingHeadlines.com), Belair had been planning to take some time off, but at the time it wasn't clear how long she would be gone with estimates ranging from a few weeks to a few months.

While Flair and Asuka have tried to intervene, Damage CTRL has largely continued to run roughshod over the blue brand during Belair's absence.

When the time officially comes for Bianca to make her return, it seems clear that she will target Damage CTRL and look to take the WWE women's title back from Sky.

Triple H's Creative Changes Reportedly Set to Continue

WWE chief creative officer Triple H is reportedly expected to continue implementing changes now that he is the unquestioned head of creative in WWE.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the belief within WWE is that Triple H will continue to shape creative in his vision with emphasis on things such as longer matches, more screen time for women and greater utilization of the roster as a whole.

Per PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson (h/t Upton), the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings has resulted in Triple H essentially being given full creative power over longtime WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative Vince McMahon.

Johnson reported that Triple H has been "knighted" by TKO parent company Endeavor Group Holdings, and he is currently making "99.9 percent" of the creative decisions.

FIghtful added that McMahon often reviewed the script for Raw and SmackDown, and made changes prior to the merger, but that apparently isn't happening any longer.

McMahon reportedly often made it clear who he did and didn't want on the shows, and since Triple H has assumed full power, he has brought back Superstars like Johnny Gargano and Tegan Nox to television, and also oversaw Carlito's recent return.

While McMahon is still the executive chairman of TKO and wields a great deal of power within the company as a whole, it seems as though he is taking more of a big-picture approach, whereas Triple H is chiefly responsible for day-to-day decisions.

The product has been entertaining and had a logical direction recently, and that can perhaps be attributed to The Game's leadership.