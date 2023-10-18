James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Star 'Increasingly Likely' to Open Season with PHI

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With trade negotiations still far apart between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, it's looking more and more likely that James Harden will begin the season with the 76ers, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Harden demanded a trade out of the City of Brotherly Love earlier in the offseason after opting into his $35.6 million player option and named the Clippers as his preferred destination.

However, the latter seems unwilling to include Terance Mann or additional draft capital in a package for Harden, per Fischer.

With just over a week until the 2023-24 campaign, the clock is ticking for Harden and the Clippers if they want him on the roster for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 25.

However, the negotiations have been far from smooth over the past few weeks, as the teams have not been able to reach a deal.

The Clippers' original offer included a first-round pick, a pick swap and expiring contracts. Those expiring contracts include Robert Covington and Marcus Morris, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reported that Los Angeles has offered more than any other team in the league for Harden, who just turned 36, and they aren't willing to give up much else.