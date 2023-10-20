Fantasy Football Week 7: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

5 of 8

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, we suggested Rashee Rice as a fantasy sleeper, and he's back on the list with another plus matchup.

Managers who add the 23-year-old should keep the rookie on their rosters for the remainder of the season. He's second on the team in targets (28), receptions (21) and receiving yards (245) with a couple of touchdown catches.

Though Rice is a distant second behind tight end Travis Kelce in those receiving categories, he's the young wideout on the Chiefs roster who's primed for a big breakout game.

Even though the Chiefs reunited with wide receiver Mecole Hardman via trade with the New York Jets, Rice should hold on to a solid role in the passing attack going forward.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, "Rashee Rice's profile could continue to grow in the Chiefs' offense coming out of Thursday's night's win over Denver."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has targeted the SMU product at least five times in four out of six games, and the second-round wideout hauled in all four of his targets for 72 yards against the Broncos.