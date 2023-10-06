Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

3 of 8

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Before we discuss Matt Breida, we have to acknowledge that running back Saquon Barkley could return from a high ankle sprain this week. He's missed the last two games but has practiced with limitations over the past week.

With that said, players who suffer high ankle sprains usually need extended time to heal and return to action. Even if Barkley plays, he probably won't handle a full workload.

As the healthy running back, Matt Breida should have a decent role in the game plan against the Miami Dolphins regardless of Barkley's status.

If the Giants want to save their season from going completely off the rails, they must establish the run to shorten the game and keep the Dolphins' high-flying offense off the field.

While the Dolphins' defensive rushing numbers are a bit skewed because they gave up 233 yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the club lists as one of three teams that's allowed six rushing scores, which is second-most leaguewide. Overall, Miami is tied in fantasy points allowed to running backs.