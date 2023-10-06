Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionOctober 6, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In Week 5, fantasy football managers must deal with a little more difficulty because of the first wave of byes, which means you need replacements for notable players at most of the offensive positions.
So, we'll introduce you to a few rookies and make the case to start two quarterbacks who began the season as backups.
This rarely happens, but we have two sleeper stacks this week, and both duos play in offenses that lost starting quarterbacks. While that sounds like a tough sell, managers will warm to these players once they see the matchups.
Specifically at the running back position, pay attention to the injury report because the status of a couple of starters could determine whether these sleeper options have low-end RB2 or flex value.
As the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers go on a bye week, we have suggestions to fill your roster voids. As usual, all eight selections are available in at least 50 percent of points-per-reception leagues based on Fantasy Pros' consensus roster percentages.
QB Joshua Dobbs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5 Percent Rostered)
The feisty Arizona Cardinals have a decent fill-in fantasy quarterback in Joshua Dobbs, who's a potential keeper until Kyler Murray returns from ACL surgery.
In two of the last three weeks, Dobbs has registered 23 or more fantasy points and finished eighth or better in fantasy scoring among signal-callers. Last week, against the San Francisco 49ers, he threw for a career-high 265 yards and two touchdowns for the first time in an NFL game.
We can't overlook what Dobbs has done in terms of production any longer, he's a strong play against the Cincinnati Bengals, which are tied for 13th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Keep in mind that the Bengals just gave up 27 points to the Tennessee Titans as Ryan Tannehill threw for 240 yards and a touchdown last week.
Even if Dobbs doesn't throw for a ton of yards, he can boost his numbers with rushing production. The dual-threat quarterback has 24 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown for the season, accumulating at least 41 yards on the ground in three consecutive outings.
QB Zach Wilson at Denver Broncos (3 Percent Rostered)
Zach Wilson provided some hope that the New York Jets made the right choice to stick with him over a veteran addition while Aaron Rodgers recovers from a torn Achilles.
In the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, Wilson threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, registering the best passer rating (105.2) of his career. Even more impressive, he posted those numbers against the Chiefs' eighth-ranked pass defense. Kansas City is a bottom-eight squad in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
You're probably skeptical about Wilson's ability to put together an encore performance, though he's set up in the best possible way to do it.
In Week 5, the Jets will face the Broncos, which surrender the most fantasy points to signal-callers. Through four weeks, Denver has allowed the most passing touchdowns (13) and the second-most yards through the air.
Every quarterback who's played against the Broncos has finished 14th or better in fantasy scoring at the position in that week. The last two signal-callers, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields, finished second and third, respectively.
When you add in the bad blood between these teams because of Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments about Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson—with extra motivation—could execute a sound game plan against a highly vulnerable pass defense.
RB Matt Breida at Miami Dolphins (31 Percent Rostered)
Before we discuss Matt Breida, we have to acknowledge that running back Saquon Barkley could return from a high ankle sprain this week. He's missed the last two games but has practiced with limitations over the past week.
With that said, players who suffer high ankle sprains usually need extended time to heal and return to action. Even if Barkley plays, he probably won't handle a full workload.
As the healthy running back, Matt Breida should have a decent role in the game plan against the Miami Dolphins regardless of Barkley's status.
If the Giants want to save their season from going completely off the rails, they must establish the run to shorten the game and keep the Dolphins' high-flying offense off the field.
While the Dolphins' defensive rushing numbers are a bit skewed because they gave up 233 yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the club lists as one of three teams that's allowed six rushing scores, which is second-most leaguewide. Overall, Miami is tied in fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Though Breida averaged just 2.9 yards per carry in four outings, he's hauled in all eight of his targets for 49 yards over the last two games. Even with Barkley active, Breida can still contribute to the short passing game, which is something to note for managers in PPR leagues.
RB Jaleel McLaughlin vs. New York Jets (3 Percent Rostered)
In the first quarter of the previous game with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a hip injury and didn't return to the field. In his absence, Jaleel McLaughlin led the team in carries (seven) and rushing yards (72).
If you missed out on Samaje Perine, who's rostered in 54 percent of leagues, don't feel too bad about it. McLaughlin has more upside because of his ability to break off big gains. The 5'7", 187-pound speedster had a 31-yard run last week.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams won't "miss much if any time." While he could suit up and play through some discomfort, McLaughlin may see a larger role as the fully healthy big-play ball-carrier in the backfield. By the way, Williams didn't practice on Wednesday.
Denver will probably attack the New York Jets' 28th-ranked run defense. Gang Green ranks 11th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Meanwhile, Denver ranks 11th in yards per rush attempt.
With or without Williams, McLaughlin likely earned more touches following a solid performance in limited duty last week. Managers should keep him on their rosters until Williams is back to 100 percent.
WR Rashee Rice at Minnesota Vikings (23 Percent Rostered)
On a rare occasion, you can find a top quarterback's No. 2 receiving option in targets during a week they're set to face one of the league's worst pass defenses—take advantage of that scenario.
Behind tight end Travis Kelce, you will find it difficult to guess who's going to emerge as the secondary option in the Kansas City Chiefs' passing attack. Other than Kelce, six Chiefs pass-catchers have seen at least 12 targets this season.
Nonetheless, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has targeted rookie second-rounder Rashee Rice a little more than the rest. He's second on the team in targets (19) and receptions (13) with a touchdown.
Rice scored his only touchdown in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, though he had a solid outing in a Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears as well, hauling in five passes for 59 yards.
With Mahomes under center, Rice could shine in a breakout performance against the Minnesota Vikings' 21st-ranked pass defense. Moreover, the Vikings allow the most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Because of the steady number of targets headed his way and a second-round draft pedigree, Rice stands out as the Chiefs wideout to roster in a favorable matchup.
WR Michael Wilson vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4 Percent Rostered)
Our first sleeper stack of the week features Joshua Dobbs and Michael Wilson. We already highlighted why Dobbs belongs on your roster, but managers should also add and start Wilson until further notice.
Wilson has just about everything a fantasy manager would want in a sleeper option at wide receiver, including a consistent volume of targets, big-play capability and high activity on passing plays.
Last week, Wilson hauled in all seven of his targets for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He's eclipsed 56 receiving yards in each of the previous three outings. Per NBC Sports Rotoworld's Kyle Dvorchak, the rookie receiver ranks 17th among wideouts in yards run per route (2.3).
"Wilson has run a route on 74 percent of the Cardinals' passing plays this year and had seen over 30 percent of the team's air yards in three straight games before Week 4," Dvorchak added.
Based on those numbers, Wilson should have a decent production floor going forward. He'll face the Cincinnati Bengals' middling pass defense, which ranks 14th in yards allowed per game and 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt.
Averaging 16.9 yards per catch, Wilson could have a big day against Cincinnati.
TE Dalton Schultz at Atlanta Falcons (45 Percent Rostered)
C.J. Stroud looks like an early candidate to win 2023 Rookie of the Year with 1,212 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air, and his pass-catchers (along with fantasy managers who roster them) have reaped the benefits.
Through the first four weeks of the season, wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell have racked up eye-popping receiving numbers. Robert Woods has the second-most catches on the team. Last week, Stroud connected with tight end Dalton Schultz for their first touchdown play of the season.
Despite Schultz's slow start in the Texans' surprisingly productive passing attack, he's a strong-buy low candidate who should be rostered in more leagues because of Stroud's solid performances.
This week, Schultz has a plus matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, who allow the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends. The Falcons have surrendered touchdowns to tight ends Hayden Hurst and Sam LaPorta this season. Schultz could be the third tight end to reach paydirt against the Falcons with back-to-back scoring performances.
TE Tyler Conklin at Denver Broncos (6 Percent Rostered)
Our second sleeper stack features a Zach Wilson-Tyler Conklin combination that's made some waves in the New York Jets' aerial attack this season.
Through four weeks, Conklin has seen the second-most targets (18) and recorded the second-most catches (13) on the team. He has a 72.2 percent catch rate, so Wilson doesn't misfire all that much when he looks for his lead pass-catching tight end.
Most importantly, Wilson has consistently looked toward Conklin to move the ball downfield, targeting him at least five times in each of the last three weeks.
As noted above, Wilson could string together another solid performance against the Broncos' 31st-ranked pass defense, and if he does, Conklin has a strong chance to be one of the beneficiaries. Denver gives up the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends.
Think back to Week 4, the Broncos allowed two scores to Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Conklin should be licking his chops ahead of a favorable matchup.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Fantasy points scored against statistics are provided by FantasyPros.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.