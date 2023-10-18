X

    Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Applauded by Fans as USMNT Rout Ghana in Friendly

    Francisco RosaOctober 18, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 17: Gio Reyna #7 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half against Ghana during an international friendly at GEODIS Park on October 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    It was a big night for Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and the United States men's national team.

    And in the United States' 4-0 victory over Ghana on Tuesday night, the 20-year-old Reyna reminded manager Gregg Berhalter why he should always be one of the first names on the team sheet whenever he suits up for the Stars and Stripes.

    Reyna recorded a first-half brace against one of the US' biggest international rivals, showcasing all of the abilities that have made him one of the most highly-regarded young players in world soccer.

    The Borussia Dortmund star got the scoring going early as he netted his first goal for the national team in over two years in the 10th minute. He also capped off a dominant first half for the Americans with the team's fourth goal of the opening 45 minutes and his second of the night.

    Reyna's second score was particularly impressive as it came off an indirect free kick from around the penalty area that he nailed right into the roof of the net, sending the crowd at Geodis Park into a frenzy.

    But Reyna wasn't the only US star to step up big.

    Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun also got on the score sheet to help complete the rout in 19th and 22nd minute, respectively.

    Balogun keeps on impressing as he has scored in all three international windows that he's played in for the Americans.

    US Fans couldn't be happier with Reyna and the rest of the team's performance.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Gio Reyna hadn't scored for the USMNT in over two years… now he has his second of the night 💥💥<br><br>Watch USA vs. Ghana live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/fjnzTF84Y1">pic.twitter.com/fjnzTF84Y1</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Gio Reyna was at the right place at the right time 😎<br><br>Watch USA vs. Ghana live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/goFNUUfwmX">pic.twitter.com/goFNUUfwmX</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Christian Pulisic from the spot 🎯<br><br>Watch USA vs. Ghana live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/l95bee7zTY">pic.twitter.com/l95bee7zTY</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Folarin Balogun hit the spin cycle 🌪️<br><br>Watch USA vs. Ghana live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/1gZnaA3Lse">pic.twitter.com/1gZnaA3Lse</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    That Gio Reyna kid is kinda... AMAZING 🤷‍♂️🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/jl8SrTD1Hz">pic.twitter.com/jl8SrTD1Hz</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Look at what it means to Gio Reyna ☺️🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/v5YdEr8Xd7">pic.twitter.com/v5YdEr8Xd7</a>

    Mario Biggest Napoli fan @MarioSWEATSHIRT

    Imagine if Gio Reyna played in the World Cup lol <a href="https://t.co/OTNDRPsDlb">pic.twitter.com/OTNDRPsDlb</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>GIO REYNA IS A GREAT AMERICAN

    American Hooligans 🇺🇸⚽️ @AmericanHoolis

    Pulisic, Reyna, &amp; Balogun scoring within the first 20 minutes of a USMNT 🇺🇸 match <a href="https://t.co/Kk2XoJBXXD">pic.twitter.com/Kk2XoJBXXD</a>

    USMNTrev @Eyesandvibes

    My 3 thoughts first half Ghana vs USMNT: <br><br>1) Gio Reyna is our team X Factor. He is a must start centrally<br><br>2) The 1-2 flick passes and runs in behind are our biggest attacking threat, NOT CROSSING<br><br>3) This may feel like playing Oman, but Ghana are much better. Keep that in mind

    Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow

    GI⚽️⚽️ REYNA<br><br>First Half Brace 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/gZXMhoFxZo">https://t.co/gZXMhoFxZo</a>

    USACFC @USACFC_

    Christian Pulisic has 9 goal contributions for club and country this season. It's the 2nd week of October. Man on fire.

    svint @svintfc

    Gio Reyna today <a href="https://t.co/Zddrg9Atxu">pic.twitter.com/Zddrg9Atxu</a>

    Tom Bogert @tombogert

    USMNT up 3-0 over Ghana within 22 mins.<br><br>Goals from Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic and Flo Balogun. Couldn't script it better than this.

    Tactical Manager @ManagerTactical

    Who would have thought Gio Reyna playing central would make the USMNT 🇺🇸 better?<br><br>Not. A. Winger.

    Justin Moran @kickswish

    It's insane how different the team is without Gio Reyna on the field.

    Tim Chase @Tim_Chase7

    Gio Reyna is the best player on the USMNT and it isn't even close <a href="https://t.co/U1UxPvMwHf">https://t.co/U1UxPvMwHf</a>

    American Hooligans 🇺🇸⚽️ @AmericanHoolis

    First Half Thoughts 🇺🇸 4 - 0 🇬🇭 <br><br>- Pulisic haters, continue to hold the L<br><br>- Gio Reyna haters, come outside <br><br>- Balogun ha…he doesn't have haters, everyone loves Balogun

    American Hooligans 🇺🇸⚽️ @AmericanHoolis

    Let's check in with the Gio Reyna haters: <a href="https://t.co/vNjgEYrjw8">pic.twitter.com/vNjgEYrjw8</a>

    MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz

    Christian Pulisic continues to look even better when Gio Reyna is on the field with him.<br><br>Just like Donovan and Dempsey, they're both such big threats that they open the game up for each other to create. <br><br>When they're on the field together, we can score on anyone, anywhere.

    Charles Boehm @cboehm

    Decent statline for Gio Reyna's 45 minutes on the pitch tonight: 42 touches, 2 goals on 2 shots, 30/31 passing (97%), 2/3 on long passes, 1/2 on tackles, 2 defensive actions, 2 recoveries, 4/7 duels won, 2 fouls drawn. <br><br>Ghana let him do whatever he wanted.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Christian Pulisic for club and country in 2023-24:<br><br>👕 14 appearances<br>⚽️ 7 goals<br>🅰️ 2 assists<br><br>Getting his swagger back. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/0NYYbHHeqL">pic.twitter.com/0NYYbHHeqL</a>

    Danimal @danchadbourne

    Christian Pulisic since leaving Chelsea <a href="https://t.co/MvtWyaPfyz">pic.twitter.com/MvtWyaPfyz</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Folarin Balogun has four goal involvements (3 G + 1 A) in six USMNT matches. 👊<br><br>Strong start to his Stars &amp; Stripes career. 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/0L2uZtK9bS">pic.twitter.com/0L2uZtK9bS</a>

    CHRISTBRO @brodeChildOFGOD

    Folarin Balogun proves why he's one of the first 3 names on the team sheet at all times. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/hGSzqnJFsn">pic.twitter.com/hGSzqnJFsn</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    GIO<br>PULISIC <br>BALOGUN<br>THE HOLY TRINITY 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    While Reyna, Pulisic, Balogun and the rest of the American squad will head back to their respective clubs for the next month, they'll await preparations for the next international break when they'll be competing in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.