Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Applauded by Fans as USMNT Rout Ghana in Friendly

Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

It was a big night for Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and the United States men's national team.

And in the United States' 4-0 victory over Ghana on Tuesday night, the 20-year-old Reyna reminded manager Gregg Berhalter why he should always be one of the first names on the team sheet whenever he suits up for the Stars and Stripes.

Reyna recorded a first-half brace against one of the US' biggest international rivals, showcasing all of the abilities that have made him one of the most highly-regarded young players in world soccer.

The Borussia Dortmund star got the scoring going early as he netted his first goal for the national team in over two years in the 10th minute. He also capped off a dominant first half for the Americans with the team's fourth goal of the opening 45 minutes and his second of the night.

Reyna's second score was particularly impressive as it came off an indirect free kick from around the penalty area that he nailed right into the roof of the net, sending the crowd at Geodis Park into a frenzy.

But Reyna wasn't the only US star to step up big.

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun also got on the score sheet to help complete the rout in 19th and 22nd minute, respectively.

Balogun keeps on impressing as he has scored in all three international windows that he's played in for the Americans.

US Fans couldn't be happier with Reyna and the rest of the team's performance.