X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Zion Williamson Excites NBA Fans During Pelicans' Preseason Win over Magic

    Francisco RosaOctober 18, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 17: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on October 17, 2023 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

    Zion Williamson only saw 16 minutes of action in the New Orleans Pelicans preseason win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

    But, man, those 16 minutes were special.

    The former No. 1 overall pick was in great form, having arguably his best performance of the preseason on both ends of the floor. Williamson ended the night with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks on 6-of-8 shooting from the field in one half of play.

    It was just a reminder of what things look like when the two-time All-Star is healthy and on the floor for New Orleans. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case for the majority of his career.

    Williamson has played more than 29 games just once in his career and missed the entire 2021-22 campaign after suffering a Jones fracture and requiring surgery to fix it.

    Now, after recovering from a hamstring injury that cost him the second half of last season, Williamson looks ready to go, dropping at least 16 points in back-to-back outings for the Pelicans.

    But none of his performances have seen him be quite so dominant as Tuesday's. The 23-year-old even had a few highlight reel dunks which he is so known for. It was perfect timing for the Pelicans' final preseason game.

    Zion Williamson Excites NBA Fans During Pelicans' Preseason Win over Magic
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    And NBA fans were just salivating about the prospect of having a healthy Williamson back in action.

    NBA @NBA

    Zion Williamson put on a show in the first half vs the Magic 🤩<br><br>16 PTS<br>6/8 FGM<br>3 REB<br>3 AST<br>5 STL<br><br>NOP/ORL live on the NBA APP <a href="https://t.co/4e8Ml4Vio4">pic.twitter.com/4e8Ml4Vio4</a>

    NBA @NBA

    ZION WILLIAMSON.<br><br>He's got 10 points and 4 steals in the first 8 minutes of the game 😲<br><br>Pelicans/Magic live on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/htyakZeFve">https://t.co/htyakZeFve</a> <a href="https://t.co/UiBoknof7E">pic.twitter.com/UiBoknof7E</a>

    Pro Pels Talk @ProPelsTalk

    Zion Williamson In 9 Minutes: <br><br>4-5 FG <br>4 STL <br>2 AST <br>1 REB<br>10 PTS<br><br>This dude ain't messing around tonight holy shit.

    CVB @throwback42

    Zion Williamson is sneaky quick for a big man

    Oleh Kosel 🇺🇦 @OlehKosel

    Herb Jones, Dyson Daniels and Zion Williamson are tormenting Magic defensively in this 1st quarter. Deflections, multiple efforts, giving great help, it's all there.<br><br>The Pelicans still needs to tighten up offense, but we're witnessing the best competitive spirit of preseason.

    CJ @CJenkins_Wx

    I've missed watching Zion Williamson so much lol

    Markee Randolph @MagicMarkee

    Chill out dude <a href="https://twitter.com/Zionwilliamson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Zionwilliamson</a>

    Oleh Kosel 🇺🇦 @OlehKosel

    We're seeing the best effort of the preseason from Zion Williamson early against the Magic. He's forced two turnovers already and is leading the charge of real defensive resistance.

    Kameron 🕸️ @_Kam2x

    Zion Williamson 👀🔥

    Zion Williamson FanPage @zionheadlines

    DPOY <a href="https://t.co/NlZNLDGcDB">https://t.co/NlZNLDGcDB</a>

    Gifted @G0dGiven_

    Healthy Zion Williamson<br>The Greatest Player Ever lol

    Mathew Perez @MatPerez7

    Zion Williamson is a DAWG

    Stepback Trent @StepbackTrent

    If Zion can do this in February I'll be happy <a href="https://t.co/vpLfpmnDlD">https://t.co/vpLfpmnDlD</a>

    ANTHONY RUSSO @ANTHONY50192345

    Oh No! The Man Is Going Crazy. Lookout NBA Zion Is Angry And Coming For You. <a href="https://t.co/M0qqRp3qX7">https://t.co/M0qqRp3qX7</a>

    Jamaal @MoneyMaal1

    Zion and JT look good. I'm ready for the season to start

    Exia Ross | Tim E. Ross | Ex-00 @TheExiaRoss00

    This is the kind of stuff I love to see! Especially the connection between BI and Zion on the transition attack. <a href="https://t.co/4khDzZhcpK">https://t.co/4khDzZhcpK</a>

    With Tuesday being New Orleans' final preseason matchup, Williamson and the rest of the Pelicans' squad will start gearing up for the start of the regular season and their opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 25.