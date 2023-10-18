Zion Williamson Excites NBA Fans During Pelicans' Preseason Win over Magic

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson only saw 16 minutes of action in the New Orleans Pelicans preseason win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

But, man, those 16 minutes were special.

The former No. 1 overall pick was in great form, having arguably his best performance of the preseason on both ends of the floor. Williamson ended the night with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks on 6-of-8 shooting from the field in one half of play.

It was just a reminder of what things look like when the two-time All-Star is healthy and on the floor for New Orleans. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case for the majority of his career.

Williamson has played more than 29 games just once in his career and missed the entire 2021-22 campaign after suffering a Jones fracture and requiring surgery to fix it.

Now, after recovering from a hamstring injury that cost him the second half of last season, Williamson looks ready to go, dropping at least 16 points in back-to-back outings for the Pelicans.

But none of his performances have seen him be quite so dominant as Tuesday's. The 23-year-old even had a few highlight reel dunks which he is so known for. It was perfect timing for the Pelicans' final preseason game.

And NBA fans were just salivating about the prospect of having a healthy Williamson back in action.