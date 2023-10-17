Rockets Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon, Alec Burks, Talen Horton-Tucker Trades Eyed by HOU

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It appears that the Houston Rockets are not done making moves to improve the roster.

The team made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday that netted it Victor Oladipo and other assets. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the team is continuing to look around the league to make further trades, potentially involving Oladipo.

Fischer reported that the team has expressed interest in Alec Burks of the Detroit Pistons, Talen Horton-Tucker of the Utah Jazz and Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers, although the Trail Blazers reportedly plan to keep Brogdon.

The Rockets have had a very loud offseason. The team signed guard Fred VanVleet and forward Dillon Brooks in free agency and added Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore in the first round of the NBA Draft.

This influx of talent was surely needed for a Rockets team that struggled in 2022-23. Houston went 22-60, finishing in a tie for the second-worst record in the NBA. The new look for the team should help the team have a better performance under first-year head coach Ime Udoka, but the tinkering of the roster may continue.