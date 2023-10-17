James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers, Clippers 'Remain Engaged' in Talks Ahead of Season

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers reportedly "remain engaged" in trade talks for James Harden ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Harden has only been a partial participant in Sixers practices and remains hopeful a trade can be completed. He has not been in attendance for any preseason game and played in just one five-on-five scrimmage in practice.

The Clippers have been Harden's preferred destination since he requested a trade in June.

While it seems Harden's relationship with his teammates has not been strained by the situation, he has repeatedly targeted president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Harden called Morey a "liar" during a promotional appearance in China this summer and then unleashed on him again while speaking to the media at training camp.

"This is not even about this situation—this is in life. When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple," Harden said of Morey, referring to him only as the "front office."

Harden and Morey had a strong relationship for more than a decade, dating back to their time with the Houston Rockets. When the Sixers lost in the second round of the 2023 playoffs—with Harden once again collapsing as the Philly blew a 3-2 series lead to the Boston Celtics—the All-Star guard said there was "no communication" from Morey.

The situation led to Harden largely being hung out to dry with his contract situation in limbo, leading to him accepting his $35.6 million player option and trying to force a trade. Harden said he will play basketball this season and not turn this into a Ben Simmons situation.

"I've got to make a decision for my family. This is a business. It's as simple as that. I come in here today and work my butt off and do the things necessary as a professional as I would do and as I have been doing for 15 years," Harden said.

"Like I said, I can control what I can control. I take it one day at a time and focus on every day as a new day. My plan is to play basketball, yes, for sure."

Morey has been adamant he will only trade Harden for a package that keeps the Sixers a championship contender for this season.

The Clippers have no trade chips that would make that happen. Their best offer would include expiring contracts and draft picks, with names like Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum being the most likely trade candidates.