James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star Has Only Scrimmaged Once at Camp amid Trade Request

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Veteran guard James Harden has made it clear that he's still hoping to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, and his reported lack of participation during training camp may strengthen his case to be shipped away.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Harden has only participated in one practice scrimmage over 14 days of training camp.

Charania noted that Harden has been "professional and engaged when present." However, he hasn't been in attendance for any of Philadelphia's three preseason games so far.

Harden spoke to reporters after last Friday's practice and reiterated that his relationship with Sixers team president Daryl Morey is damaged beyond repair.

"No," Harden said when asked directly if he thought his relationship with Morey could be fixed. "This is not even about this situation -- this is in life. When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple."

Harden requested to be traded at the start of the offseason after picking up his $35.6 player option for the 2023-24 season. He called Morey "a liar" during a press event in August due to the lack of progress in trade discussions. He reportedly named the Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred destination, but the two teams didn't get very far in negotiating a deal that would send him out West.

While Harden remains unhappy with his situation, he reportedly doesn't plan on sitting out for much longer despite still hoping Philadelphia and Los Angeles will come to terms on a trade.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "There remains a belief Harden will make his season debut during Philadelphia's final exhibition on Friday" against the Atlanta Hawks. However, Fischer went on to add, "And yet he remains unwavering in his desire to join the Clippers, according to league sources."