Deandre Ayton Says He 'Really Got Blessed' in Trade from Suns to Blazers

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Many NBA players may not like to be traded, but Deandre Ayton is happy that the Phoenix Suns and general manager James Jones sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I just feel like them having the power to really send me anywhere they want, they sent me where I can be valued and be appreciated and things that I wanted in my career," Ayton said, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

"They didn't just throw me anywhere. They threw me where guys are my age and learning good basketball and starting something new. It could've been worse. I really got blessed to be a part of an organization that really valued me."

Ayton was traded to the Trail Blazers as part of the three-team deal that most notably sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

While his championship chances aren't what they were when he was playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, he seems pleased to be with a team that has its eye on the future. He has been in the league since 2018, but the big man just turned 25 years old in July and figures to have plenty of productive seasons remaining.

That future also looks bright for Portland if Scoot Henderson lives up to expectations as the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft. Filling Lillard's shoes may be too much of an ask right away, but he is a talented playmaker who elevates the long-term ceiling for the organization.

Anfernee Simons is also just 24 years old, while the 20-year-old Shaedon Sharpe was the No. 7 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft.

Throw in Jerami Grant as a potential veteran leader, and there is still plenty to like about the Trail Blazers even if they won't be realistic contenders after trading Lillard. The opportunity for Henderson, Simons, Sharpe and Ayton in particular to develop on-floor chemistry together is enticing and could set the stage for impressive seasons down the line.

Much of that relies on Ayton remaining a double-double force down low after he averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field in 2022-23.