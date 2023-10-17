Dick Vitale Plans Broadcasting Return Nov. 28, Says He's Showing No Signs of Cancer

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dick Vitale is hoping to return to the announcer's chair on Nov. 28 for the Miami-Kentucky game.

The 84-year-old Hall of Famer made the announcement Monday, along with an update from his doctor that there is "no evidence of the cancer whatsoever" that Vitale has been receiving treatment for.

Vitale originally announced in August 2021 he tested positive for melanoma earlier in the year and he was recovering from multiple surgeries to get rid of the disease.

Two months after his initial announcement, Vitale said he was diagnosed with lymphoma and would have to undergo "a lot tougher" round of treatment this time. He was declared cancer free in August 2022.

In June, Vitale announced he had to undergo two additional surgeries on his vocal cords and he would be on vocal rest for six to eight weeks. He noted his doctor was "optimistic" about his readiness to call games during the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Vitale has been the color commentator for ESPN's coverage of college basketball since the network first began broadcasting games in December 1979. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.