Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Out vs. Bears After Suffering Back Injury in Week 6

Sam Morris/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to a back injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo was hospitalized with a back injury during the Raiders' Week 6 win over the New England Patriots and also missed his team's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because he was in concussion protocol.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters "the prognosis was a lot better than it might have otherwise been," after the quarterback was hospitalized with the back injury.

This is Garoppolo's first season with Las Vegas, and he has completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was previously with the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers and entered the 2023 campaign with two seasons with 20 or more touchdown passes on his resume.

With Garoppolo reportedly out, look for the Raiders to turn toward veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell to keep the team afloat.

Hoyer first appeared in a game in 2009 and has played for the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, 49ers and Indianapolis Colts throughout his career.

Hoyer stepped in last week after Jimmy G got injured and went 6-of-10 for 102 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a win over New England.