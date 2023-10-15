Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Taken to Hospital After Suffering Back Injury vs. Patriots

Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Taken to Hospital After Suffering Back Injury vs. PatriotsOctober 15, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots after suffering a back injury, the team announced.
Per Grant Gordon of NFL.com, Garoppolo was transported to the hospital.
Veteran backup Brian Hoyer entered the game in his place.
Prior to his exit, Garoppolo had completed 14-of-22 passes for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Garoppolo was forced to miss the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion that he suffered in the previous week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell started in his place and threw for 238 yards and an interception on 24-of-39 passing while also adding a rushing touchdown.
Prior to the injury, Garoppolo struggled slightly to start the 2023 season. He entered Sunday's game with 917 yards, six touchdowns and a league-high seven interceptions.
Garoppolo signed with Las Vegas on a three-year, $72.75 million deal this offseason after spending the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He still needed surgery on his left foot at the time, but the Raiders decided to sign him anyway.
However, the 31-year-old has not always been available to play for his team. The game against the Chargers was the 17th regular-season or playoff contest he's missed due to injury since the 2020 season.