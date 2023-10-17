Lakers' Christian Wood 'Circled' Bucks Game on His Calendar After Giannis' IG Post

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Be careful, Giannis Antetokounmpo—Christian Wood has you in his sights.

After the Milwaukee Bucks superstar blocked Wood in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, he went so far as to tag him in the picture of the moment he shared on Instagram.

And Wood took that personally:

It's hard to imagine that a two-time MVP like Antetokounmpo will be too concerned. Wood is expected to serve as a backup center for the Lakers this season, though with LeBron James missing Saturday's contest, he got the start.