Lakers' Christian Wood 'Circled' Bucks Game on His Calendar After Giannis' IG Post

Lakers' Christian Wood 'Circled' Bucks Game on His Calendar After Giannis' IG PostOctober 17, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Be careful, Giannis Antetokounmpo—Christian Wood has you in his sights.
After the Milwaukee Bucks superstar blocked Wood in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, he went so far as to tag him in the picture of the moment he shared on Instagram.
And Wood took that personally:
It's hard to imagine that a two-time MVP like Antetokounmpo will be too concerned. Wood is expected to serve as a backup center for the Lakers this season, though with LeBron James missing Saturday's contest, he got the start.
More than likely, however, he'll see the backup minutes at the 5 behind Anthony Davis. And he'll have a little something extra off the bench when the Bucks and Lakers face off on March 8 in Los Angeles.