Nuggets GM Talks Bruce Brown's Departure in NBA FA: 'Be Careful What You Wish for'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets lost a key member of their rotation this offseason when veteran guard Bruce Brown signed with the Indiana Pacers. However, general manager Calvin Booth doesn't sound worried about replacing his production.

Booth told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor (h/t RealGM) that he believes second-year wing Peyton Watson is prepared to step in and fill Brown's role.

"Some of these teams were trying to get Bruce, trying to make it worth it; it's like, just be careful what you wish for," Booth said. "Peyton's bigger. He's longer. He's more athletic. He guards better. He passes better. He doesn't have the experience, and he's not as good offensively yet, but we need defense more than we need offense on our team."

Brown signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Pacers this summer. He appeared in 80 games last season and excelled as a source of energy off the bench, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals. He was an integral part of Denver's run to the NBA championship despite not starting any postseason games.

The No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Watson saw limited action as a rookie and averaged 3.3 points in 8.1 minutes of action across 23 appearances. He displayed impressive efficiency, connecting on 42.9 percent of his three-pointers.

In addition to Watson, second-year shooting guard Christian Braun is also expected to have an expanded role in Brown's absence.