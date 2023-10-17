Timberwolves' Naz Reid Says He Grew 2 Inches Since Last Year Entering 2023-24 Season

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Naz Reid is still growing.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center told reporters on Tuesday he's grown two inches, going from 6'8" to 6'10" during the offseason.

He added that he doesn't feel any taller and seemed surprised by the revelation.

The 24-year-old has looked good in the preseason, averaging 17.3 points across three games. In 19 minutes against the New York Knicks on Saturday he went for 22 points, a block, a steal, an assist and a rebound, shooting 5-of-8 from three.

Reid was a key contributor off the bench for the Wolves last season, a role he really grew into, culminating in a strong March (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG) before a left scaphoid fracture ended his season.