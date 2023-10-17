X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Timberwolves' Naz Reid Says He Grew 2 Inches Since Last Year Entering 2023-24 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2023

    ABU DHABI, UAE - OCTOBER 7: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks as part of 2023 NBA Global Games Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on October 7, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

    Naz Reid is still growing.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves center told reporters on Tuesday he's grown two inches, going from 6'8" to 6'10" during the offseason.

    He added that he doesn't feel any taller and seemed surprised by the revelation.

    The 24-year-old has looked good in the preseason, averaging 17.3 points across three games. In 19 minutes against the New York Knicks on Saturday he went for 22 points, a block, a steal, an assist and a rebound, shooting 5-of-8 from three.

    NBA @NBA

    Naz Reid is on fire 🔥<br><br>He's got 17 points (13 in Q2) and is 4/4 from downtown!<br><br>📺 Knicks and Timberwolves are live on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/d8a9NsgTei">pic.twitter.com/d8a9NsgTei</a>

    Reid was a key contributor off the bench for the Wolves last season, a role he really grew into, culminating in a strong March (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG) before a left scaphoid fracture ended his season.

    The Timberwolves are expecting him to come up big in the 2023-24 season. Well, bigger, given his recent growth spurt.

    Timberwolves' Naz Reid Says He Grew 2 Inches Since Last Year Entering 2023-24 Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon