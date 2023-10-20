NHL

    Power Ranking Every NHL Team's Goalie Tandem Early in 2023-24

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIOctober 20, 2023

    Power Ranking Every NHL Team's Goalie Tandem Early in 2023-24

      Boston, MA - April 30: Boston Bruins goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman after the game. The Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round Series. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
      John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

      It's a tale as old as ice hockey time: Offense wins awards, defense wins championships.

      And perhaps no defensive position, in any sport, is as important as goaltender.

      Simply put, no players have more impact on the outcome of an NHL game than the mask-wearers standing 200 feet apart at opposite ends of the ice.

      They can steal games on good nights. They can lose games on bad nights.

      It's not a gig for the faint of heart.

      Driven by past performance alongside results of this season through Wednesday, the B/R hockey team looked across the NHL with designs on power ranking the goalie tandems from Nos. 1 to 32 as an early preview in the race for the 2023-24 Jennings Trophy.

      Some established commodities are off to poor starts, while some suspect performers are playing over their heads. So, there's no doubt that a list made even a few weeks from now could look far different. Take that into account as you see what we came up with and leave a comment.

    Closed Eyes, Crossed Fingers

      NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 13: Edmonton goalies Jack Campbell (36) and Stuart Skinner (74) are shown prior to the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers, held on December 13, 2022, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      32. Montréal Canadiens

      There's a reason the Canadiens are first (which means last) on this list. They're still missing Carey Price three years since his last stretch as a full-time player. And neither 26-year-old Sam Montembeault nor 33-year-old Jake Allen will remind us of him anytime soon.

      31. Columbus Blue Jackets

      Elvis Merzlikins and Spencer Martin have been on the short end of a 30-shot deficit through three games and have held up well enough, surrendering nine goals on 105 shots. But it's not a model for sustainable success.

      30. San Jose Sharks

      The punchless Sharks are expected to plummet and they're heading that way, but it's not due to Mackenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen, who have allowed 11 goals on 126 shots. In fact, San Jose has been outshot 42-20 on average through three games.

      29. Edmonton Oilers

      A .750 save rate might make a Beer League All-Star, but Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner going 36-of-48 through two games pushed an already stressed fanbase to the brink before Campbell, who's making $5 million annually, stoned Nashville (43 saves) on Tuesday.

      28. Anaheim Ducks

      Any goalie for the Ducks knows he'll have a heavy workload. Lukas Dostal and John Gibson have faced 72 shots in two games while teammates have managed just 48. It doesn't figure to get a whole lot better with a team outshot by a 39-28 clip per night last season.

      27. Buffalo Sabres

      He won't be 22 until a couple days after Christmas, so it's way too early to be concerned with Devon Levi. But a long stretch with an .893 save percentage will ensure veteran backup Eric Comrie stays relevant for the time being.

      26. Chicago Blackhawks

      It's all about Connor Bedard in Chicago, but the prolonged relevance of the Blackhawks will depend on Arvid Söderblom and Petr Mrázek, who have faced 144 shots and stopped 137 of them while going .500 across four games.

    Desperately Seeking Stability

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Goaltender James Reimer #47 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates with teammate Andrew Copp #18 of the Detroit Red Wings after shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 in a game at Nationwide Arena on October 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

      25. Los Angeles Kings

      The preseason vibe on the Kings was that they're a Stanley Cup contender if Cam Talbot and Pheonix Copley hold up their ends. The former has done his bit through his first two starts but the latter, with five goals allowed on 19 shots, has not.

      24. Toronto Maple Leafs

      Toronto will outscore a lot of mistakes. Still, having Ilya Samsonov (.839 save percentage through two starts) struggle out of the gate is only going to increase volume on the calls for Joseph Woll to get more starts.

      23. Seattle Kraken

      Losing four straight isn't ideal, but don't blame it entirely on Kraken goalies Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord, who have allowed nine combined goals while getting just three goals of offensive support.

      22. Ottawa Senators

      Offseason arrival Joonas Korpisalo did just fine when Ottawa kept the shots down against Tampa Bay, but he was less sharp in allowing five on 42 shots against Carolina. Meanwhile, Anton Forsberg has a .933 save percentage and wins in two straight starts.

      21. Detroit Red Wings

      There may be some debate over the No. 1 job in Detroit, where Ville Husso has been ordinary in three starts (.881 save percentage) and James Reimer got a shutout in his lone outing.

    Top of the Bottom

      TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 10: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson (31) makes a save during the NHL Hockey match between the Tampa Bay Lightning andNashville Predators on October 10th, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      20. Tampa Bay Lightning

      Everyone knew Andrei Vasilevskiy's injury absence, expected to last through late November or early December, would make Lightning fans' hearts grow fonder for him. And neither Jonas Johansson nor Matt Tomkins have done anything to change that.

      19. Washington Capitals

      Darcy Kuemper became a father and earned a win in a hectic opening week, stopping 38 shots to beat Calgary before giving up six two nights later at Ottawa. Charlie Lindgren is a capable, if unspectacular, No. 2 on a team that begs for consistency.

      18. New Jersey Devils

      How Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid handle the net will essentially determine whether the Devils live up to the preseason Cup hype. Early returns are largely "meh" with an .898 save percentage through three games and a 1-1-1 record.

      17. Florida Panthers

      The Panthers have ridden veteran Sergei Bobrovsky through three games and seen the red light lit 10 times. Half came in one game, so consistency is required. Journeyman Anthony Stolarz backs up while 2019 first-rounder Spencer Knight returns from rehab.

      16. Arizona Coyotes

      Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram have been solid in the early going for Arizona, which has a 2-2 record this season, with 11 goals scored and eight conceded.

    Bottom of the Top

      ST. LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 14: St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) as seen during a NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the St. Louis Blues on October 14, 2023, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      15. Philadelphia Flyers

      It's a familiar story for the Flyers and Carter Hart, who's been both spectacular and awful since a banner first two seasons in the NHL. When he's good he can keep a mediocre team afloat. If he falters, only Samuel Ersson (10 starts) and Felix Sandström (23 starts) remain.

      14. Winnipeg Jets

      Connor Hellebuyck is a past Vezina winner and one of the NHL's best at the position, but his .843 save percentage through three games isn't stellar. He's backed up by offseason arrival Laurent Brossoit, who started last season's Cup run as the Vegas starter.

      13. Pittsburgh Penguins

      The Crosby/Malkin/Letang nostalgia tour is in full swing in Pittsburgh, and it's been Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic doing the heavy lifting on the back end with 108 saves on 120 shots. If they play well, the Penguins' needle moves toward contention.

      12. Carolina Hurricanes

      Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta were Jennings winners after the 2021-22 season, and they've got the chops to do it again. But 19 goals allowed on 117 shots through five games are at least reason for a Category 1 hurricane warning.

      11. St. Louis Blues

      No one's suggesting the Blues will be relevant come playoff time, but Jordan Binnington has burst from the gate a lot like the guy who backstopped their Cup run in 2019. The pickings are slim beyond him, though, with youngster Joel Hofer having made just eight NHL starts.

    Raising Their Levels

      EDMONTON, AB - OCTOBER 14: Vancouver Canucks Goalie Casey DeSmith (29) makes a save on a five on three in the third period of the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Vancouver Canucks on October y 14, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      10. Calgary Flames

      It's been an up-and-down tale in Calgary, where Jacob Markström had one dud in three starts when he surrendered five goals on 28 shots. Limit those bumps from the starter and the Flames will thrive, with veteran Dan Vladar providing relief spells.

      9. Vancouver Canucks

      It was a been a banner start for the Canucks against powerful Edmonton, which managed just four goals in 62 shots with a start apiece from Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith. Demko, in fact, is a dark-horse Vezina pick (+2200) with DraftKings.

      8. Nashville Predators

      It's been a tough sled for the Predators, who opened with four playoff teams, but past performance suggests Juuse Saros and capable backup Kevin Lankinen will find their way toward the top of the league even if the team as a whole doesn't follow.

      7. Minnesota Wild

      A 41-save shutout of Florida was an opening salvo for Filip Gustavsson, who followed it with seven goals allowed on 33 shots against Toronto. Marc-André Fleury jumped in for a 26-save win in Montreal to steady the early-season ship.

      6. Vegas Golden Knights

      The whole Adin Hill thing had to be a fluke, right? Not so fast say the Golden Knights, who, with Hill and Logan Thompson, have all the elements in place for a repeat title chase and a Jennings pursuit thanks to 100 saves after their first 105 shots.

    Jennings in the Making

      ELMONT, NY - OCTOBER 17: New York Islanders Goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a glove save during the first period of the National Hockey League game between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders on October 17, 2023, at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      5. Dallas Stars

      Dallas had played just twice through Wednesday so it's a small sample size, but Jake Oettinger is a stud and everyone knows it. If he has a good year, the Stars are a real threat. Backup Scott Wedgewood has 86 starts since 2016 but won't get many more this year.

      4. New York Rangers

      Igor Shesterkin has Vezina chops and the Rangers take liberties knowing he's their final line of defense. If he maintains his 2.75 goals-against average, they'll win more than they lose. Jonathan Quick is a three-time Cup winner as the No. 2.

      3. Colorado Avalanche

      The Avs are a season past from a title backstopped by Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz. Now, Alex Georgiev's 91 saves on 95 shots through three games are holding the fort while Francouz nurses a groin injury. If they're sturdy the Avs are a Cup favorite.

      2. Boston Bruins

      The Bruins ran roughshod across the NHL thanks to Jennings winners Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark last season. Three goals on 57 shots indicate they may be up for the challenge again.

      1. New York Islanders

      It's only been two games, but it seems like the same Ilya Sorokin for the Islanders, who's stopped 40 of 42 shots against Buffalo and Arizona. Semyon Varlamov provides capable backup work, and the Islanders won't be blown out too often.

