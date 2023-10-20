Power Ranking Every NHL Team's Goalie Tandem Early in 2023-24

1 of 6

32. Montréal Canadiens

There's a reason the Canadiens are first (which means last) on this list. They're still missing Carey Price three years since his last stretch as a full-time player. And neither 26-year-old Sam Montembeault nor 33-year-old Jake Allen will remind us of him anytime soon.

31. Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins and Spencer Martin have been on the short end of a 30-shot deficit through three games and have held up well enough, surrendering nine goals on 105 shots. But it's not a model for sustainable success.

30. San Jose Sharks

The punchless Sharks are expected to plummet and they're heading that way, but it's not due to Mackenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen, who have allowed 11 goals on 126 shots. In fact, San Jose has been outshot 42-20 on average through three games.

29. Edmonton Oilers

A .750 save rate might make a Beer League All-Star, but Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner going 36-of-48 through two games pushed an already stressed fanbase to the brink before Campbell, who's making $5 million annually, stoned Nashville (43 saves) on Tuesday.

28. Anaheim Ducks

Any goalie for the Ducks knows he'll have a heavy workload. Lukas Dostal and John Gibson have faced 72 shots in two games while teammates have managed just 48. It doesn't figure to get a whole lot better with a team outshot by a 39-28 clip per night last season.

27. Buffalo Sabres

He won't be 22 until a couple days after Christmas, so it's way too early to be concerned with Devon Levi. But a long stretch with an .893 save percentage will ensure veteran backup Eric Comrie stays relevant for the time being.

26. Chicago Blackhawks