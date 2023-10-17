USMNT vs. Ghana: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

USMNT vs. Ghana: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 FriendlyOctober 17, 2023
The United States men's national team finishes off the October international window against a familiar foe.
Gregg Berhalter's side faces Ghana inside GEODIS Park in Nashville (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT, Max).
The Americans are in search of a positive result on Tuesday after they dropped a 3-1 match to Germany on Saturday.
Results matter in these friendly matches because they provide some of the best competition for the Americans as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
The World Cup may be two-and-a-half years away, but the USMNT must take advantage of any matchup against a potential World Cup side.
Tuesday marks the fifth time the USMNT will play Ghana. The short international history includes three World Cup meetings from 2006, 2010 and 2014.
Ghana, who fell to Mexico 2-0 on Saturday, is using its October tour of North America as preparation for AFCON World Cup qualifying, which begins in November.
Final Result Matters Despite Friendly Match
The USMNT uses some friendly matches to work on certain things and not focus on results.
However, results matter more without a World Cup qualification tournament.
Any chance to beat a quality foe between now and the 2026 World Cup must be taken advantage of because not every international window comes with the chance to play teams like Ghana and Germany.
The Americans looked intimidated by Germany in parts of their 3-1 loss on Saturday. They should feel more confident about the matchup with Ghana, who is more equal to them on the international stage.
Berhalter should be aggressive with his lineup selection to give Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Folarin Balogun more minutes together in the attack.
Pulisic has two goals in the last three USMNT friendlies, while Balogun and Weah scored once each in that span.
That trio gives the USMNT the best chance to come away with a victory, and it should be utilized for at least 60 minutes in Nashville.
Berhalter's Midfield Selection
Berhalter's biggest challenge at the moment is finding the right balance in midfield.
The USMNT boss opted for Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah in midfield roles on Saturday.
Musah and McKennie bring more bit to the middle of the park, but neither of them can replace the impact of the injured Tyler Adams.
Adams provides a strong balance between the defense and attack. There are few players like him in the USMNT talent pool.
Berhalter may use Luca de la Torre in midfield to provide more cover for the attacking trio of Weah, Pulisic and Balogun.
McKennie can get forward from a deeper-lying role, or play further forward in a role that resembles a No. 10 if needed.
Reyna is the big question mark for Berhalter's selection. He has barely gotten on the field at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and played 45 minutes on Saturday.
Reyna would bring more creativity to the middle of the park, but Berhalter risks losing a defensive element to his lineup with that selection.
The USMNT boss may be more willing to use an attack-heavy lineup in a home game against Ghana to control the possession and attacking chances.
Prediction
USMNT 2, Ghana 0
A win is the expectation for Tuesday night's contest.
The Americans should go with most of their first-choice XI and they must ride the momentum that Weah, Pulisic and Balogun have as an attacking group.
The biggest lineup change could come in defense, where Cameron Carter-Vickers and Miles Robinson could slide in at center back.
Ghana comes into Tuesday's match off a 2-0 loss to Mexico and its attacking group lacks a lot of international experience.
Jordan Ayew is one of two Ghanian players with a double-digit goal tally on the current roster.
West Ham United's Mohamed Kudus is the player the Americans must focus in on, and if they slow down his movements, they should produce an easy night for whomever plays in goal.