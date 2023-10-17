USMNT vs. Ghana: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

2 of 3

Berhalter's biggest challenge at the moment is finding the right balance in midfield.

The USMNT boss opted for Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah in midfield roles on Saturday.

Musah and McKennie bring more bit to the middle of the park, but neither of them can replace the impact of the injured Tyler Adams.

Adams provides a strong balance between the defense and attack. There are few players like him in the USMNT talent pool.

Berhalter may use Luca de la Torre in midfield to provide more cover for the attacking trio of Weah, Pulisic and Balogun.

McKennie can get forward from a deeper-lying role, or play further forward in a role that resembles a No. 10 if needed.

Reyna is the big question mark for Berhalter's selection. He has barely gotten on the field at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and played 45 minutes on Saturday.

Reyna would bring more creativity to the middle of the park, but Berhalter risks losing a defensive element to his lineup with that selection.