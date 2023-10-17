Tom Brady Praises Aaron Rodgers' Injury Rehab: 'The Approach That Winners Take'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

As arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time and someone known for doing whatever he could to be available, Tom Brady can't help admiring Aaron Rodgers.

On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about watching Rodgers quickly work through his rehab from an Achilles tear that he suffered in the New York Jets' season opener.

Rodgers was seen throwing on the field ahead of the Jets' Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Well he's pretty determined to get back and I really appreciate that about Aaron," Brady said (12:05). "Some guys use injuries as an excuse not to play and then I think the inspiring part for me when I see a guy like that is it shows you the love of the game that he has. He doesn't want to miss anything for his teammates.

"... I appreciate his effort and that's the approach that winners take."

While the initial belief was that Rodgers' injury was season-ending, the four-time league MVP has had a blazingly quick recovery process. Just a few week after tearing his Achilles he was already walking without crutches, injecting some hope into New York fans that he'll be able to come back at some point this year.

Rodgers' first season as a Jet was cut short during the first drive of the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Despite the odds, Rodgers has remained adamant about the possibility of his return for the postseason should the Jets make it.

"There's a lot of different ideas about the overall length of the rehab. I think what I'd like to say is, just because nobody's ever done it in a certain way doesn't mean it's not possible," Rodgers said during a September appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show." "I definitely have some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it. Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens. My entire focus and dedication is about acquiring the most information and adding to what I've already put together as a pretty damn good rehab plan that's going to, I think, shock some people."