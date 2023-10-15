Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Throws Without Crutches amid Achilles Injury Rehab

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be ready to return to the football field, but that didn't stop him from warming up ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers was seen throwing on the field at MetLife Stadium without crutches for the first time since rupturing his Achilles during Week 1 of the 2023 season.

This isn't the first time Rodgers has been seen walking without crutches. New York's "All-Access" team snapped photos of him walking without crutches ahead of the team's Oct. 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per TMZ Sports.

Rodgers is still seemingly a ways away from playing again, but seeing him take the field and throw without crutches on Sunday is certainly a good sign for his recovery.

The four-time MVP tore his Achilles during New York's fourth offensive snap of the 2023 season. The injury was a major blow to Gang Green's playoff hopes as they've had to alter how they approach the game on offense with quarterback Zach Wilson under center.

While Rodgers intends to be back in 2024, he also hasn't ruled out a return for the Jets in this season's playoffs—provided the team can make it there.

"Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can and should or would happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration," Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last month. "That's all I need. Give me your doubts, give me your prognostications, and then watch what I do."

The Jets are currently third in the AFC East with a 2-3 record, but they have a difficult schedule coming up.