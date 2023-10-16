Report: Mercury to Hire Magic Asst. Nate Tibbetts; Will Be WNBA's Highest-Paid HC

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Phoenix Mercury are reportedly making a splash at the head coaching position.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the team will hire Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts to be its next head coach. The deal will reportedly make him the highest paid coach in WNBA history.

Tibbetts has been with the Magic since the 2021-22 season and previously had tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. Prior to this, he coached in the NBA G League.

This move comes after the Mercury hired Nick U'Ren as the general manager and announced plans to build a modern practice facility as a part of a $100 million investment from owner Matt Ishbia. When announcing that move, Ishbia mentioned a need to invest in people, and the pricey deal given to Tibbetts aligns with that commitment.

"We want to have one of the greatest sports organizations in the world," Ishbia said, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "And to do that you have to invest in the people."