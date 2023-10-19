Most Underrated Players Early in 2023-24 NHL Season

3 of 5

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Teuvo Teravainen has been one of the NHL's most underrated players for the bulk of his time with the Carolina Hurricanes, and it might be even more true this season.

His 2022-23 campaign was limited to 68 games, while he also saw a small drop in his production to only 12 goals and 37 total points. On a per-game basis, it was one of the worst offensive seasons he has had since joining the Hurricanes and becoming a key contributor.

But that shouldn't cause you to give up on him as a key player for the Hurricanes and one of the most underrated in the league.

Even with last year's injuries and drop in production, he remains one of the NHL's elite possession drivers and a sneaky good defensive forward who is a perfect fit for Carolina's style of play.

All of those elements are still happening for him through the first part of this season, while the offense is also starting to make a comeback. He has recorded at least one point in each of Carolina's first four games through Thursday, including four goals. He is already a third of the way to his entire 2022-23 total.