    Belgium vs. Sweden Euro 2024 Qualifier Abandoned After Shooting in Brussels

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2023

    BRUSSELS - Sweden fans during the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. ANP | Hollandse Hoogte | GERRIT VAN COLOGNE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
    ANP via Getty Images

    Players on the Swedish men's national team reportedly refused to resume a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Belgium after halftime—a decision supported by the Belgian national team—after two people who were wearing football shirts and presumed to be Swedish were shot and killed in central Brussels before the game, per Tom Blow of the Mirror.

    UEFA @UEFA

    Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned. Further communication will be made in…

    CrisisCenter Belgium @CrisiscenterBE

    Arrangements to safely escort supporters from the Belgium-Sweden match out of the stadium are being examined. Supporters will be given more information at the stadium. Please follow the instructions of the emergency services.

    Belgian Red Devils @BelRedDevils

    Due to the incidents in Brussels earlier tonight, play is suspended. Our thoughts are with all those affected. <a href="https://t.co/RTZHBEjjOC">pic.twitter.com/RTZHBEjjOC</a>

    Samindra Kunti @samindrakunti

    Official stadium announcement - match abandoned but fans have to remain seated until security services greenlight departure.

    Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews

    BREAKING: Two people were killed in a shooting in Brussels. The victims were wearing Swedish football shirts at the time of the shooting. <br><br>Sweden's national football team are playing in a Euro qualifier match against Belgium in the capital this evening. <a href="https://t.co/rwyMHr4Vf7">pic.twitter.com/rwyMHr4Vf7</a>

    The suspect in the shooting remains at large, per Belgian public broadcaster VRT (h/t CNN's Catherine Nicholls).

    Prosecutors are treating the shooting as an act of terrorism, per the BBC, and Brussels' terror threat has been increased to its highest level.

    Per the BBC's report, "A video posted on social media of an Arabic-speaking man claimed he carried out the attack in the name of God," with the man saying in the video that he has killed three people. Authorities are reportedly working to verify the video.

    Reuters reported that the alleged killer said on the video posted to social media that he represented the Islamic State.

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo posted the following statement on social media:

    Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 @alexanderdecroo

    My deepest condolences to the relatives of this cowardly attack in Brussels. <br><br>I am closely following the situation, together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from <a href="https://twitter.com/CrisiscenterBE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrisiscenterBE</a> <br><br>We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant.

    Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 @alexanderdecroo

    I have just offered my sincere condolences to <a href="https://twitter.com/SwedishPM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwedishPM</a> following tonight's harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels. <br><br>Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones.<br><br>As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.

    The prime minister confirmed that the two known victims were Swedish soccer supporters, per the BBC.

    The score in the matchup between Sweden and Belgium was even at a goal apiece when the match was abandoned, with goals from Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku.