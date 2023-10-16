WWE Rumors: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Not Currently Planned for WrestleMania 40

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprising one-time appearance on Friday Night SmackDown last month, fans began wondering once again if he could be on a collision course to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

However, it sounds like no more time should be wasted dreaming about a match between the two Superstars, as Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported on Monday that it's currently not under consideration by WWE:

"Considering this will be Endeavor's first time overseeing WWE's signature event, there is every reason to believe this year's will be bigger than ever. Short-term, there is nothing that can compare to a return from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. But after speaking with multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about WrestleMania will not be The Rock's to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen."

Fans were shocked to hear "The Great One's" music when it hit during the Sept. 15 episode of SmackDown. It was his first television appearance for WWE since October 2019. The Rock participated in a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory in which he hit Theory with his signature People's Elbow.

A match between The Rock and Reigns has long seemed like the logical ending to the lengthy Bloodline storyline that has seen Reigns embark on a history championship run that has spanned over 1,100 days. Since both of them are members of the Samoan Wrestling Dynasty, fans have been clamoring for a match between the two of them.

For now, Reigns will focus on the crop of Superstars directly in front of him. During last week's episode of SmackDown, he appeared to begin a feud with LA Knight, and he also teased reigniting his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see if he's able to continue his historic title reign until WrestleMania 40, which will be held in Philadelphia on April 6-7 next year.