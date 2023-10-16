Report: Luka Dončić's Calf Injury 'Mild'; Expected to Play in Mavs' Season Opener

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić will miss Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons, but the team is optimistic he will be available for next week's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd called Dončić's left calf strain "mild" while speaking to reporters Monday.

Dončić was limited to just five minutes of action during last week's preseason loss to Real Madrid. Bowing out early was a disappointment for Dončić, who played for Real Madrid from 2015 to 2018 before entering the NBA.

"I was waiting for this game all summer," Dončić told reporters. "With the exception of not being able to play more, it was all very special. The whole day was very special."

Dončić previously suffered a calf strain ahead of the 2022 playoffs, which forced him to miss the first three games of the Mavericks' first-round win over the Utah Jazz.

The 24-year-old has been largely healthy over the course of his NBA career. He's played in at least 60 games in each of his first five seasons and has not suffered any long-term injuries.