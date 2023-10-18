NHL Style Rankings: Connor Bedard Makes Another Debut amid Slew of Fire Veteran Fits

Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Gentlemen, ladies, children of all ages, lovers, and especially fun-haters: Hello. Yes, we are still doing the Official Bleacher Report NHL Style Rankings (TM). You're welcome, and I'm sorry.

We gave the boys a little more than a week to cook and put their best fashion feet forward as we enter season three of evaluating their style. I gotta be honest with y'all: There was nothing particularly mind-blowing going on when it came to opening-week fashion.

But you learn a few things once you've been criticizing NHL fashion every other week from your mom's basement in your sweatpants. And I've learned the looks get better as the guys start going on hot streaks and/or becoming more comfortable around the rink as the season goes on.

David Pastrnak was our first-ever Style Rankings King, and William Nylander took the crown in season two. So far, it looks like the season three title is open for the taking.

Let the games begin, and seriously, thank you for caring about this silly project. Let's have a blast...

10. Connor Bedard



This fit is by no means perfect. I have several bones to pick with the the tailor and the sock selection, but welcome to the show, kid.

9. Juraj Slafkovsky

Look, I'm a sucker for an impractical novelty piece. The more impractical and the more novel, the better. The Habs' Slafkovsky starts the style rankings season off at No. 9 for these shades. All my high-fashion buffs know the futuristic look is taking over the runway right now, and shades like these are extremely "in" in fashion circles right now, even if you hate them.

8. Anthony Duclair

Style rankings mainstay Duclair (upper right) makes his rankings season debut—and his debut as a Shark—rocking shades that are a bit more practical but just as dope as Slafkovsky's.

Duclair is a great example of someone who has found an aspect of style that particularly works for him, and has great variance on that one thing. For him, it's the small checkered pattern. I love the utilization of a light brown tie in this color scheme, and I just love the color scheme in general.

7. K'Andre Miller

Another stye-rankings mainstay, Miller (right) kind of fell off at the end of last season. He needed a strong style debut, and he gave us one here as the Rangers' season kicked off. Absolutely love the tailoring and fit on this suit. Love the simple matching and the skinny-ish tie. The shoes seal the deal.

6. Nikita Zadorov

If there's two things we can count on when it comes to the Flames' big defenseman Zadorov, it's even bigger personality and a double-breasted suit. I'm not always a fan of the double-breasted suit, especially when it's very clearly mismatched with the pants. But I am always a fan of a commitment to the bit, and I love this particular look from Zadorov. Between the color, the obvious complete fit, and the tie, this is a hit.

5. Morgan Rielly

Could this be the first-ever style rankings appearance for Leafs favorite Morgan Rielly?

Rielly makes his all-time style rankings debut with not one, but two, recent looks. You've got the all-blue number, tied together with a turtle neck in picture No. 1 (upper right). Then you've got the regal three-piecer with the statement tie in picture No. 2 (bottom left). Keep it up, Rielly; hopefully you're lighting a fire under your fashion-forward teammates Auston Matthews and reigning style-rankings king William Nylander.

4. Linus Ullmark

Ullmark's stylist, Gentleman's Playbook, warned us to look out for his opening-night fit. It didn't disappoint, and we're starting to see that Ullmark literally never disappoints when it comes to fashion.

And, uhhh, saving goals, but who cares about that?

Ullmark rocking this ice-blue-and-black floral silk blazer is an absolute dub.

3. Patrik Laine

I almost missed Laine's objectively best look of the week, so shout out to Blue Jackets reporter Mark Scheig for this assist.

I have always appreciated the noted NHL fashion icon for his ability to keep using unique pieces in his closet in different ways. Sometimes this happens with a monochrome beanie to top off a fit, sometimes it's a pair of shades, sometimes it's a bag or a backpack.

He's got all of that and more going on here, but my favorite is this red-and-blue jacket number with the straight tie. You'll notice the 2-9 of hearts in his hat. Sucker for the details.

2. The Winnipeg Jets

One thing about the Winnipeg Jets is they love to dress up, and they don't use the poor weather up in the True North as an excuse not to.

They also love leaning into a bit.

Behold, the Winnipeg Jets as if they were a boyband. The grey-to-silver scale joint outfits warm my heart. It reminds me of middle school when you'd call your bestie and say "I'll wear a skirt tomorrow if you wear a skirt tomorrow."

Simpler times, and the Jets are clearly hoping to keep things as simple as possible on the ice this season. Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele are both back on identical contracts, and the good vibes are clearly still present with these outfit decisions.

1. Arber Xhekaj

Does Xhekahj look a little bit like a candy cane met the joker who unironically joined the circus and topped it all off with a mullet? Yes. Imagine seeing someone walking down the street in this outfit. It isn't practical.

Do we love an unabashed commitment to an opening night bit? Absolutely.

The Centre Bell is for grand spectacles, bright red, and above all else, a three-piece suit.

I'm not giving this look a No. 1 spot in the middle of the season, or to a player on any other team. But for opening night in Montreal, for a man who already had a mullet, and for one of the up-and-coming Habs stars, it works so well in the context. And so much about fashion is about nailing the context.