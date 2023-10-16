X

    Peter King on Kirk Cousins Rumors: 'Not Impossible' Vikings QB Is Traded by Deadline

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    It is reportedly "unlikely" but "not impossible" that Kirk Cousins will finish the 2023 campaign on a team outside of the Minnesota Vikings.

    According to Peter King in his Football Morning in America column, such a trade is "unlikely … unless an injury at quarterback forces a playoff-contending coach very familiar with Cousins, who could play to his strengths, to look for a quarterback."

    Cousins, who is under contract through just this season, has a no-trade clause. King noted "he's very likely not going to waive it," which echoes a Saturday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Schefter pointed out there has been no shortage of rumors about a Cousins trade, especially after the New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles, but it seems like the veteran will remain with the Vikings.

    Minnesota has been one of the most disappointing teams in the league at 2-4, although it is coming off a victory over the Chicago Bears. Justin Jefferson is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and the overall outlook isn't promising for the team in an NFC North that features the 5-1 Detroit Lions.

    That 2023 outlook would get even worse without Cousins, so Vikings fans can at least take solace knowing the quarterback will likely be under center looking for a late playoff push.

