Peter King on Kirk Cousins Rumors: 'Not Impossible' Vikings QB Is Traded by Deadline

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It is reportedly "unlikely" but "not impossible" that Kirk Cousins will finish the 2023 campaign on a team outside of the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Peter King in his Football Morning in America column, such a trade is "unlikely … unless an injury at quarterback forces a playoff-contending coach very familiar with Cousins, who could play to his strengths, to look for a quarterback."

Cousins, who is under contract through just this season, has a no-trade clause. King noted "he's very likely not going to waive it," which echoes a Saturday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter pointed out there has been no shortage of rumors about a Cousins trade, especially after the New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles, but it seems like the veteran will remain with the Vikings.

Minnesota has been one of the most disappointing teams in the league at 2-4, although it is coming off a victory over the Chicago Bears. Justin Jefferson is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and the overall outlook isn't promising for the team in an NFC North that features the 5-1 Detroit Lions.