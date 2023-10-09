Vikings HC: Justin Jefferson Won't Return from Hamstring Injury Until He's 100%

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have no intention of rushing the recovery of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson left the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early after suffering a non-contact injury. It was later diagnosed as a strained right hamstring, and head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the team would proceed with caution in terms of his eventual return.

"He's down today," O'Connell said, per Kevin Siefert of ESPN.com. "He's obviously one of the most ultra competitors I've ever met. He was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. We're going to have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100%."

O'Connell also said that Jefferson will be seeking additional opinions on the strain.

"Justin's still going through the evaluation process on that hamstring strain," O'Connell told reporters on Monday. "I'll keep you guys posted on what that timeline may look like and how his availability may be for this week or moving forward."

Jefferson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. He had three catches for 28 yards before leaving the game, which was his lowest total of the season.

However, that is more of an indictment of how he has played thus far. He had made 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games. Jefferson's currently third in the NFL in receiving yards and appeared to be on his way toward another spectacular season.

He has notably never missed a game in his three-year NFL career and has played 92 percent of the Vikings' snaps since entering the starting lineup in Week 3 of the 2020 season, according to Seifert.

However, losing Jefferson for any time could be very damaging to the Vikings' season. Minnesota is 1-4 to start the season and will need a sensational stretch to right the ship and have a bid toward the playoffs.