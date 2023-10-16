NBA Rumors: Derrick White, Celtics Discuss Contract Extension Ahead of Deadline

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Derrick White is under contract for two more seasons with the Boston Celtics, but the two sides are reportedly exploring a potential extension.

According to Adam Himmeslbach of the Boston Globe (h/t RealGM), Boston and the guard have held ongoing discussions about a potential contract extension ahead of an Oct. 23 deadline to reach such a deal.

If no deal is reached this offseason, White will once again be eligible to sign a contract extension next offseason.

White figures to be an important part of the Celtics' backcourt rotation, especially after they traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. While he won't start over Jrue Holiday, he is someone who can either spell the point guard or play off the ball as a spark off the bench.

He averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep last season. White was also even better than that for stretches of the playoffs and poured in 24 points during a Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston has plenty of star power in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, but it will need role players like White to come through if it is going to deliver on championship expectations.