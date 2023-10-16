X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Rumors: Derrick White, Celtics Discuss Contract Extension Ahead of Deadline

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics warms up before game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Derrick White is under contract for two more seasons with the Boston Celtics, but the two sides are reportedly exploring a potential extension.

    According to Adam Himmeslbach of the Boston Globe (h/t RealGM), Boston and the guard have held ongoing discussions about a potential contract extension ahead of an Oct. 23 deadline to reach such a deal.

    If no deal is reached this offseason, White will once again be eligible to sign a contract extension next offseason.

    White figures to be an important part of the Celtics' backcourt rotation, especially after they traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. While he won't start over Jrue Holiday, he is someone who can either spell the point guard or play off the ball as a spark off the bench.

    He averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep last season. White was also even better than that for stretches of the playoffs and poured in 24 points during a Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

    Boston has plenty of star power in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, but it will need role players like White to come through if it is going to deliver on championship expectations.

    NBA Rumors: Derrick White, Celtics Discuss Contract Extension Ahead of Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    That should only help White's leverage in contract discussions.