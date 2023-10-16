Lakers HC Ham on Bucks' Giannis, Damian Lillard Duo: 'Best of Luck to Everyone Else'

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was the first to be on the opposing side against the new star duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Anteokounmpo in Sunday's preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he has a succinct message to the rest of the NBA.

"Best of luck to everyone else, the other 28 teams besides from ourselves that have to figure out how to stop that," Ham told reporters after Los Angeles suffered a 108-97 loss. "I'm just happy we only have to see them twice in the regular season."

Both Lillard and Antetokounmpo were making their preseason debuts after sitting out Milwaukee's first two games. Antetokounmpo played just 15 minutes and recorded a team-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting while also adding eight rebounds and two blocks. Lillard, who was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster three-team trade, added 14 points, four steals and three assists in 22 minutes of action.

While it's likely that it will take some time for Lillard and Antetokounmpo to adjust to one another, it's obvious that they have the potential to be the most dangerous tandem in the league.