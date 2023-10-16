Jets' Saleh: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Mission' After Injury, 'Absolutely Dominating Rehab'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Jets are flying high after Sunday's upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but even more good news could be coming their way if star quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues his progression in his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told Pro Football Talk's Peter King that he thinks Rodgers is on the right track to fulfill his goal of returning at some point this season.

"He is on a mission. I don't put anything past him. I've heard he's absolutely dominating rehab and he really wants to get back this year," Saleh said. "That's why getting wins like this and staying in it and staying in the hunt, giving him that opportunity to fulfill his mission, is so vital."

Rodgers was in attendance for New York's monumental win on Sunday. Prior to the game, he was seen moving without crutches and throwing a football while putting weight on his surgically repaired left leg, an incredible feat considering that his procedure was less than five weeks ago:

Saleh noted that Rodgers had the option of watching Sunday's game from a skybox but chose to watch from the sideline. Despite the danger of getting ran into at any point during the game and further damaging his leg, Rodgers alleviated any concerns from his coach.

"Aaron was in our facility on Saturday," Saleh said. "I was talking to him. I was like, 'So what's the deal? You gonna go up to the box tomorrow? Watch from the box?' He goes, 'No, I want be on the field.' I was like, 'What about your ankle?' He goes, 'I'm fine.' I was like, 'K, whatever you want, buddy.'"

The Jets enter their bye in Week 7 with a 3-3 record, which is an ideal outcome after Rodgers was injured four plays into the season. New York lost three straight before earning back-to-back wins in the last two weeks to build some momentum as the team's schedule gets a little easier.