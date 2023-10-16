Baker Mayfield: 'I Sucked' During Buccaneers' Loss to Lions in Week 6

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was not impressed by his 19-of-37 throwing for 206 yards and an interception during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-6 Sunday loss to the Detroit Lions.

"We sucked today,'' Mayfield said after the game, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "I sucked today. We sucked today. It was awful from the get-go."

Mayfield played the entire game despite injuring his hand during the second half.

The quarterback began the Bucs' second drive of the game with an interception. Tampa Bay finished the outing without ever making it to the end zone.

"Can't play like that," Mayfield said. "We didn't start fast. We didn't pick it up in the middle and we didn't finish strong. We have to be better. The Lions are a good ball club that if we play like that, we're going to lose every time."

"We played good defense, the special teams an amazing job again and the offense, we just need to pick our s--t up. It's really no other way around it.''

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 30 of 44 attempts for 353 passing yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Detroit defense held Tampa Bay to just 46 rushing yards.

The Buccaneers can take one positive away from Sunday's disappointing loss. Although Mayfield suffered a hand injury after contact with a helmet on the Bucs' final drive, initial X-rays were negative, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.