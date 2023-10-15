Bucs' Baker Mayfield Suffers Hand Contusion vs. Lions; X-Rays on Injury Negative

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

X-rays were negative on Baker Mayfield's left hand after the Buccaneers' quarterback injured it during the second half of the team's 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He did not leave the game.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the injury was a contusion when speaking to reporters after the contest, according to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Mayfield completed 19 of his 37 passes for only 206 yards and an interception.

He was also dealing with a bloody finger on his right hand earlier in the game, although it didn't cause him to miss any snaps.

Mayfield wasn't willing to use his injury as an excuse for Tampa Bay's rough offensive showing, as its six-point outing was the lowest-scoring game by the team all season.

"At some point we need to get pissed off as an offense," he said (via Scott). "We should be scoring a lot more points."

The Buccaneers' signal-caller complimented the defense for slowing down a red-hot Detroit offense, although he continued to express his disapproval of his own performance.

"I think the defense and special teams did an amazing job yet again and offense we've just got to pick our s--t up," Mayfield said in his post-game press conference.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning passer had put together a strong bounce-back season before his poor performance against the Lions. Prior to Week 6, Mayfield had completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 882 yards. He threw for seven touchdowns against two interceptions.