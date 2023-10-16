Jase Richardson, Son of Jason, Commits to Michigan State Over Alabama, Cincinnati

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two decades after Jason Richardson helped Michigan State men's basketball win a national championship, his son Jase announced his commitment to the Spartans on ESPN2 Sunday night.

Richardson is ranked third among combo guards in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

The 6'3", 180-pound guard chose Michigan State over Alabama and Cincinnati.

During his commitment announcement, Richardson said he first visited Michigan State as a seven-year-old during a 2000 championship team reunion.

"From the moment I stepped on campus for my official visit there was a real connection with the players and coaches," Richardson said. "It felt like family."

Richardson will next look to follow in the footsteps of his father into the NBA. Jason Richardson was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 5 pick of the 2001 NBA draft.

