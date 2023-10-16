X

NBA

    Anthony Davis Impresses Fans Despite Lakers' Preseason Loss to Damian Lillard, Bucks

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a three point basket during the preseason game on October 15, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-97 preseason loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Davis impressed fans with another strong outing.

    The 30-year-old power forward only played in the first half, although he held his own in a matchup with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Davis finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in just 19 minutes.

    He added five assists, a mark that he reached in only eight games last year. Davis also went 1-2 from behind the arc, causing Lakers fans to become excited about his expanded shooting range.

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Anthony Davis hitting threes continues to be a thing

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Anthony Davis is the best 3-point shooter in the NBA, don't @ me.<br><br>Lakers still up 39-35.

    Dan Woike (Click the pic ⬇️ to read) @DanWoikeSports

    Anthony Davis with another three. He's made at least one in each of the previous three games he's played in this year. <br>He's made more than 55 in a season just once in his career -- seems like an ambitious over/under number, but based on what we've seen?

    Raquel 🫶🏾 @SOULbeautifulme

    Love to see Anthony Davis come out so aggressive… especially against my boy Giannis!! <br><br>I need AD to dominate even tho it's just preseason lmaooo

    @HoodiHachimura

    in case y'all don't know <br><br>Anthony Davis is shooting 50% from the 3 in the preseason <a href="https://t.co/MOndHF37sG">pic.twitter.com/MOndHF37sG</a>

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    LAL open a 14-6 lead after the 2nd Rui Hachimura dunk, both on Anthony Davis dimes.<br><br>The Lakers continue to play well this preseason almost regardless of what player combinations they have in, with another new lineup - this one huge - having success.

    Antetokounmpo shined as well, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 15 minutes.

    Damian Lillard made his preseason debut for Milwaukee, shaking off some rust as he dropped 14 points on 3-10 shooting. The seven-time All-Star point guard also added three assists and three steals in his 22 minutes on the floor.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DAME'S FIRST BASKET AS A BUCK 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/XVmMBQtNpk">pic.twitter.com/XVmMBQtNpk</a>

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    Dame with the hoop + the harm! 💪 <a href="https://t.co/kK9ZL0TPuU">pic.twitter.com/kK9ZL0TPuU</a>

    Meanwhile, Taurean Prince scored eight points and shot 2-5 from three as he makes his case for the final available front-court opening in the starting lineup next to Davis and LeBron James.

    Free-agent addition Jaxson Hayes chipped in with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in just 17 minutes as he attempts to carve out a role in Los Angeles' rotation.