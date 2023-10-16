Anthony Davis Impresses Fans Despite Lakers' Preseason Loss to Damian Lillard, Bucks

Anthony Davis Impresses Fans Despite Lakers' Preseason Loss to Damian Lillard, BucksOctober 16, 2023
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-97 preseason loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Davis impressed fans with another strong outing.
The 30-year-old power forward only played in the first half, although he held his own in a matchup with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Davis finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in just 19 minutes.
He added five assists, a mark that he reached in only eight games last year. Davis also went 1-2 from behind the arc, causing Lakers fans to become excited about his expanded shooting range.
Dan Woike (Click the pic ⬇️ to read) @DanWoikeSports
Anthony Davis with another three. He's made at least one in each of the previous three games he's played in this year. <br>He's made more than 55 in a season just once in his career -- seems like an ambitious over/under number, but based on what we've seen?
Antetokounmpo shined as well, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 15 minutes.
Damian Lillard made his preseason debut for Milwaukee, shaking off some rust as he dropped 14 points on 3-10 shooting. The seven-time All-Star point guard also added three assists and three steals in his 22 minutes on the floor.
Meanwhile, Taurean Prince scored eight points and shot 2-5 from three as he makes his case for the final available front-court opening in the starting lineup next to Davis and LeBron James.
Free-agent addition Jaxson Hayes chipped in with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in just 17 minutes as he attempts to carve out a role in Los Angeles' rotation.