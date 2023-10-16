Anthony Davis Impresses Fans Despite Lakers' Preseason Loss to Damian Lillard, Bucks

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-97 preseason loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Davis impressed fans with another strong outing.

The 30-year-old power forward only played in the first half, although he held his own in a matchup with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Davis finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in just 19 minutes.

He added five assists, a mark that he reached in only eight games last year. Davis also went 1-2 from behind the arc, causing Lakers fans to become excited about his expanded shooting range.

Antetokounmpo shined as well, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 15 minutes.

Damian Lillard made his preseason debut for Milwaukee, shaking off some rust as he dropped 14 points on 3-10 shooting. The seven-time All-Star point guard also added three assists and three steals in his 22 minutes on the floor.

Meanwhile, Taurean Prince scored eight points and shot 2-5 from three as he makes his case for the final available front-court opening in the starting lineup next to Davis and LeBron James.