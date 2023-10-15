X

WNBA

    Breanna Stewart, Liberty Applauded by Fans After Avoiding WNBA Finals Sweep vs. Aces

    Julia StumbaughOctober 15, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 15: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty drives to the basket against defender A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on October 15, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    No WNBA team has ever recovered from a 2-0 playoff series deficit.

    The New York Liberty is trying to change that.

    Jonquel Jones' big game (27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks), a double-double from Breanna Stewart and a clutch three from Sabrina Ionescu helped Liberty fend off a late push from the Aces and secure an 87-73 Game 3 win Sunday.

    The Aces lead the Finals series 2-1.

    Unlike Vegas' 28-point rout of the Liberty in Game 2, Game 3 came down to a nail-biting final five minutes as the New York squad struggled to hold onto the lead.

    The home crowd was visibly nervous in the final quarter as the Aces cut the Liberty's 12-point lead in half.

    Ashley Ja'Terria @All_N_Yo_Tweets

    God Bless New York Liberty fans because I would be sick watching these last 5mins

    brittrobson @brittrobson

    Games 1 and 3 of Aces--Liberty might be the most fiercely competitive WNBA action I've ever seen.

    Stewart made a critical jumper with just over four minutes remaining to turn momentum the Liberty's way with just over four minutes remaining.

    She finished the afternoon with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    TURNAROUND JUMPER FROM BREANNA STEWART 👏 <a href="https://t.co/thQR6xDYDg">pic.twitter.com/thQR6xDYDg</a>

    ቶማስ ካሳሁን 🇪🇹✊🏾 @TomasKassahun

    Breanna Stewart what a big, big shot. Much needed for the Liberty.

    Shan Thompson @Shanwittheplan

    Breanna Stewart is A BUCKET

    Tragedy @I2_24I

    that Breanna Stewart shot just felt like a dagger, i can't lie

    Jimmy Lemke @JimmyLemke

    Breanna Stewart just destroyed that turnaround j

    Ehran Hodes @EhranHodes

    Breanna Stewart is very good at basketball

    Real Talk With MJ Podcast @RealTalkWithMJ1

    Breanna Stewart is putting on an MVP performance

    Sabrina Ionescu recorded 11 assists in the victory for the second 10-assist playoff game of her career and the fifth-most assists ever scored in a WNBA Finals game.

    She also extended the Liberty's lead to 15 with a 26-foot jumper late in the final two minutes.

    WNBA @WNBA

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/sabrina_i20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sabrina_i20</a> gets in on the 3-PT action and New York is lovingggg it ‼<br><br> 📺 ABC | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/YouTubeTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YouTubeTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/0WJOzFFQZ0">pic.twitter.com/0WJOzFFQZ0</a>

    Cassandra Negley @CasNegley

    You have not experienced a deep Sabrina Ionescu 3 until you've experienced it in a 17,000-strong Barclays Center.

    Lucas Kaplan @LucasKaplan_

    Sabrina Ionescu is the only Liberty starter who didn't reach double-figures today, but that seems fitting. Her defense was as good as its been all year, and she dished out 11 assists today with a greater share of on-ball responsibilities.

    ₱Ɽł₥Ø 🥷🏾 @PrimoDaRebel

    Sabrina Ionescu comes up with a clutch 3!!

    Young Black Socrates @mekhibaclig

    Laney and Ionescu have such pretty jumpers

    Yannis @Yannis_LB

    Sabrina Ionescu is the truth

    A'ja Wilson double-doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Aces' loss, while Kelsey Plum led Vegas with 29 points.

    The team will now wait for an update on 2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, who left early with an apparent leg injury.

    Esta Morenikeji @EstaMorenikeji

    I hope Chelsea Gray's injury isn't serious because if it is, that changes the series. Prayers up for the point God.

    Crina Mustafa @crinamm

    Good Liberty win - but really, really bummed about Chelsea Gray. Hoping for the best

    Janae Sims @auntienae95

    If Chelsea Gray is out it will undoubtedly change this series.

    Isaiah Bragg @4MrBragg

    Just saw how Chelsea Gray got injured. I pray it isn't as bad as it looked or as she said. This series looks COMPLETELY different without her on the floor for Vegas

    ali 🏀 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚫️ @alithesportsfan

    Honestly, IF the Liberty come back to win this series, it's not because the Aces played terribly... it'll be because of the possibility of losing Chelsea Gray.

    Meghan L. Hall @ItsMeghanLHall

    Status of Chelsea Gray remains a huge concern.<br><br>Her impact on the Aces do offensively is tremendous.

    Jones, Stewart, Ionescu and the Liberty will fight to tie the series at two games apiece when the Aces return to Barclays Center Wednesday for Game 4.