Breanna Stewart, Liberty Applauded by Fans After Avoiding WNBA Finals Sweep vs. Aces

No WNBA team has ever recovered from a 2-0 playoff series deficit.

The New York Liberty is trying to change that.

Jonquel Jones' big game (27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks), a double-double from Breanna Stewart and a clutch three from Sabrina Ionescu helped Liberty fend off a late push from the Aces and secure an 87-73 Game 3 win Sunday.

The Aces lead the Finals series 2-1.

Unlike Vegas' 28-point rout of the Liberty in Game 2, Game 3 came down to a nail-biting final five minutes as the New York squad struggled to hold onto the lead.

The home crowd was visibly nervous in the final quarter as the Aces cut the Liberty's 12-point lead in half.

Stewart made a critical jumper with just over four minutes remaining to turn momentum the Liberty's way with just over four minutes remaining.

She finished the afternoon with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded 11 assists in the victory for the second 10-assist playoff game of her career and the fifth-most assists ever scored in a WNBA Finals game.

She also extended the Liberty's lead to 15 with a 26-foot jumper late in the final two minutes.

A'ja Wilson double-doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Aces' loss, while Kelsey Plum led Vegas with 29 points.

The team will now wait for an update on 2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, who left early with an apparent leg injury.