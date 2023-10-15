Rudy Gobert Rips Knicks' 'Disrepectful' Handling of Evan Fournier amid Trade Rumors

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert criticized the New York Knicks over their treatment of Evan Fournier, calling the situation "disrespectful" as the 30-year-old shooting guard is a long shot to make the team's 2023-24 rotation (via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post).

Gobert and Fournier have spent several years together on the French men's national team, including a silver medal finish at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The former first-round pick scored 15 points on 6-10 shooting off the bench in New York's 121-112 preseason loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Fournier was removed from New York's rotation in the middle of the 2022-23 season and was replaced by 23-year-old Quentin Grimes. Grimes averaged 11.9 points as a starter, shooting 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

Fournier still has one more guaranteed year left on a $73 million contract that he signed in 2021. There is also a team option for the 2024-25 season.

While many expected New York to move on from Fournier and find a trade for him this offseason, he's still on the roster with the team's season-opener on Oct. 25 rapidly approaching.

Speaking to reporters after the preseason game, Gobert was confused by the situation.

"I think he can contribute and help a lot of teams. I think everybody knows it. But it's kind of weird when you end up on the bench and you don't really know why," he said (via Bondy). "Sometimes you can be stuck in a situation — I know he's going to have an opportunity again, and everybody will understand that he can help and win. And do it at a high level. And do it every night."

Fournier was also mystified by the circumstances in a September interview with French radio station RTL.

"I'm still in New York at the moment," he said. "I want to leave. But beyond leaving, I want to have the opportunity to get some playing time back. That's all. That's mostly it."

However, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau explained his reasoning for the lack of Fournier's playing time. He cited the team's improved net rating after the former first-round pick was benched.

"I didn't come into [last] season thinking we were going to do the things that we did. We did it because we didn't have success one way. So, we adjusted," Thibodeau said (via Bondy). "And then the next group that went in, it's hard to argue with 37-22 [while Fournier was mostly out of the rotation] and a plus-5 net rating. So, it is what it is."