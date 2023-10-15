Giannis on Bucks Hierarchy with Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton: 'Who Gives a F--k?'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The arrival of star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks will unsurprisingly create a shift in the team's offensive hierarchy, but Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't worried.

While Bucks forward Khris Middleton spoke to The Athletic's Eric Nehm about shifting to the team's third option this season, Antetokounmpo chimed in and seemed to take exception with the notion.

"Me being the third guy, I have no problem at all," Middleton said. "I mean, these guys are going to make my life easier. I hope I can make their life a little bit easier."

Antetokounmpo responded:

"Stop, stop right there. So, you know what? Who gives a f--k? I've been here on the team 14 years, 12 years, 11 years, going to be 14 at the end of my contract. I've made a lot of f--king money. I won a chip for this team. At the end of the day, I'm going to get my 20 no matter what happens. They can do all the work, but I'm going to come in and do what I do. Take the ball down the stretch and score the ball. Next question."

Antetokounmpo eventually smiled after giving his answer and let Middleton continue his interview without further interruptions, indicating that he was being more playful than stern. Still, it's clear that the two-time NBA MVP isn't concerned about how Lillard will be integrated into Milwaukee's offense.

Middleton, who is coming off his third career All-Star selection last season, also isn't worried about his role diminishing. He told Nehm that he's willing to do whatever is necessary to get the team back to the NBA Finals.